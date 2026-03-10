 Skip navigation
Luka Doncic fined $50,000 for making money gesture after not getting call he wanted

  
Published March 10, 2026 03:47 PM

We have been in peak Luka Doncic barking at the officials season lately, even for one of the notorious complainers in the Association. Even the Lakers’ home broadcast has been calling him out on it lately.

All those words were not what earned Doncic a $50,000 fine announced by the NBA on Tuesday, it was “directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official.” Specifically, making a “money” gesture with his hands after not getting a charge call on Mohamed Diawara in Sunday’s win over the Knicks.

Doncic has been fined $95,000 this season for various incidents, and he also has 15 technical fouls — one more and he faces an automatic one-game suspension.

Catch Doncic and the Lakers tonight against the Timberwolves in the second game of the Coast 2 Coast doubleheader on NBC and Peacock.

