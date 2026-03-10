How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday tips off at 8:00 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics go head-to-head with the San Antonio Spurs. Then, at 11:00 PM, the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference showdown. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with NBA Showtime on NBC and Peacock.

See below for additional information on how to watch each game and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Preview:

Tonight’s matchup marks the third and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Lakers won the first two contests in October.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a 119-92 loss to the Orlando Magic last Saturday. Their 92 points were the second-fewest scored this season. Additionally, Minnesota finished with season lows in field-goal percentage (35.7%) and three-point percentage (22.5%).

Despite the loss, the Timberwolves are 8-2 in their last 10 games. Anthony Edwards is on pace for career-highs in scoring (29.6ppg) and shooting marks. The sixth-year guard has nine games this season with over 40 points.

The Timberwolves currently sit third in the Western Conference.

After winning five of their last six games, including the last two, the Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference, just one game behind the Timberwolves for the third.

However, the Lakers have played just 18 games with their Big Three: Luka Doncic, Lebron James, and Austin Reaves. James has missed the last two games and is listed as questionable for tonight.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers:

When: Tuesday, March 10

Tuesday, March 10 Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

