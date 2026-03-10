How to watch Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday action features two thrilling NBA matchups. First, at 8:00 PM ET, two of the league’s hottest teams take the court as the Boston Celtics go head-to-head with the San Antonio Spurs. Then, at 11:00 PM, it’s the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference showdown. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with NBA Showtime on NBC and Peacock.

See below for additional information on how to watch each game and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs Preview:

The Boston Celtics enter tonight’s matchup second in the Eastern Conference

and fourth in the league, after Sunday’s 109-98 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In his second game back from a torn right Achilles, Jayson Tatum scored 20 points in 27 minutes.

“Today felt a lot more normal, just from a preparation standpoint in this league. It felt like being back in the flow again,” said the six-time All-Star after the game.

In his absence, the Celtics were led by Jaylen Brown, who is on pace for career highs in scoring (28.7 ppg ), assists (5.1 apg), and field goals made per game (10.6).

The San Antonio Spurs have won 15 of their last 16 games and enter tonight’s contest second in the league and the Western Conference as they look to end their six-season playoff drought.

Victor Wembanyama is the heavy favorite for the Defensive Player of the Year. The third-year forward leads the league in blocks per game and leads San Antonio in both scoring (23.9 ppg) and rebounding (11.1 rpg).

Tonight’s game marks the second and final meeting between Boston and San Antonio this season. The Celtics defeated the Spurs 100-95 on January 10.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs:

When: Tuesday, March 10

Tuesday, March 10 Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers - 11:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

