Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s big night: Ties Wilt Chamberlain in record books, hits game-winner vs. Denver

Every MVP winner has a signature moment during the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may have just had his on Monday night against Denver.

First, with a third-quarter step-back 3-pointer, Gilgeous-Alexander reached 20 points — his 126th straight game with at least 20 points, tying Hall of Famer and legend Wilt Chamberlain for the most consecutive 20+ point games in league history.

SGA. 126 STRAIGHT 20+ POINT GAMES.



TIES WILT CHAMBERLAIN FOR THE LONGEST STREAK IN NBA HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/SgyGxv6qm3 — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2026

That record likely falls on Thursday night when the Thunder host the Celtics.

SGA wasn’t done. In what was a back-and-forth final minute, with MVP frontrunners Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic trading wild buckets, it was the Thunder star who had the final say with a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left on the clock.

SGA'S STEP BACK 3 GIVES THE THUNDER THE WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/O5I6upiNQ6 — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) March 10, 2026

Denver missed its heave and the Thunder are now 6-0 since Gilgeous-Alexander returned to action with Oklahoma City.

Jokic — the person second in MVP voting odds — finished the night with another triple-double: 32 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists. He was brilliant.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander hit the last shot and got his team the win.