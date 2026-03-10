 Skip navigation
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s big night: Ties Wilt Chamberlain in record books, hits game-winner vs. Denver

  
Published March 9, 2026 10:56 PM

Every MVP winner has a signature moment during the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may have just had his on Monday night against Denver.

First, with a third-quarter step-back 3-pointer, Gilgeous-Alexander reached 20 points — his 126th straight game with at least 20 points, tying Hall of Famer and legend Wilt Chamberlain for the most consecutive 20+ point games in league history.

That record likely falls on Thursday night when the Thunder host the Celtics.

SGA wasn’t done. In what was a back-and-forth final minute, with MVP frontrunners Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic trading wild buckets, it was the Thunder star who had the final say with a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left on the clock.

Denver missed its heave and the Thunder are now 6-0 since Gilgeous-Alexander returned to action with Oklahoma City.

Jokic — the person second in MVP voting odds — finished the night with another triple-double: 32 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists. He was brilliant.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander hit the last shot and got his team the win.

Mentions
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander copy.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander DEN_Jokic_Nikola.jpg Nikola Jokić