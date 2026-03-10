Celtics at Spurs prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 10

This is the second and final meeting of the season between Boston (43-21) and San Antonio (47-17) as they matchup on NBC and Peacock. The Spurs won the first meeting, 100-95, back on Jan. 10.

Boston is 8-2 since the All-Star break and has won the past two by double digits with Jayson Tatum back in the mix. Tatum played 27 minutes in both games and averages 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in the wins over Dallas and at Cleveland. Boston has won seven of the past eight road games and have a trip to Oklahoma City on deck after San Antonio.

San Antonio has won four consecutive games and 15 out of the past 16. The Spurs are one of the hottest teams in the league with a lone 114-89 loss to the Knicks as the only blemish. Victor Wembanyama is third in MVP odds and is averaging 25.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 4.6 blocks over five games in March. This is the fourth game in a six-game home stand for the Spurs as they round it out with Denver and Charlotte after Boston.

The Celtics sit at second in the East with a 43-21 record, trailing the Pistons by 2.5 games, while the Spurs are second in the West with a 47-17 record, trailing the Thunder by 3.0 games.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Celtics at Spurs

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 8 PM EST

8 PM EST Site: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center City: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Celtics at Spurs

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (-162), Boston Celtics (+136)

San Antonio Spurs (-162), Boston Celtics (+136) Spread: San Antonio -3.5

San Antonio -3.5 Total: 221.5 points

This game opened Spurs -3.5 with the Total set at 222.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Celtics at Spurs

Boston Celtics

PG Derrick White

SG Jaylen Brown

SF Sam Hauser

PF Jayson Tatum

C Neemias Queta

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Stephon Castle

SF Devin Vassell

PF Julian Champagnie

C Victor Wembanyama

Injury Report: Celtics at Spurs

Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard (neck) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

(neck) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game Nikola Vucevic (finger) has been ruled OUT of tonight’s game

San Antonio Spurs

Harrison Barnes (ankle) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(ankle) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Mason Plumlee (reconditioning) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Celtics at Spurs

San Antonio is 36-27-2 ATS, ranking fifth-best

San Antonio is 38-27 to the Under, ranking fifth-best

San Antonio is 17-12-1 to the Over at home, ranking fifth-best

is 17-12-1 to the Over at home, ranking fifth-best San Antonio is 15-12-1 ATS as a home favorite

is 15-12-1 ATS as a home favorite San Antonio is 17-11 to the Under as a home favorite

Boston is 38-26 ATS, ranking third-best

Boston is 42-22 to the Under, ranking first

Boston is 22-11 to the Over on the road, ranking first

Boston is 8-4 ATS as a road underdog, ranking fifth-best

Boston is 8-4 to the Under as a road underdog, ranking third-best

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Celtics and Spurs’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs’ -3.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs’ -3.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 221.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: