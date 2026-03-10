Timberwolves at Lakers predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 10

The third and final meeting between the Lakers (39-25) and Timberwolves (40-24) happens tonight on NBC and Peacock at 11 PM Eastern. Los Angeles is 2-0 in the series and won by 18 and 1 point, both coming back in October.

Minnesota had their five-game win streak snapped on Saturday in a 17-point home loss to Orlando. The Timberwolves prepare for a four-game road trip that starts with the Lakers tonight, the Clippers tomorrow, then the Warriors, and Thunder on Friday and Sunday. Minnesota has won four-straight road games and six of the past seven.

Los Angeles has won five of the last six games entering this matchup, including Sunday’s home win over the Knicks. That was the Lakers’ first win as an underdog this season and they are listed as a home dog the very next contest. Los Angeles’ star LeBron James is questionable in this game and missed Sunday’s contest.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Timberwolves at Lakers

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 11 PM EST

11 PM EST Site: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena City: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game Odds: Timberwolves at Lakers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Minnesota Timberwolves (-142), Los Angeles Lakers (+120)

Minnesota Timberwolves (-142), Los Angeles Lakers (+120) Spread: Minnesota -3.5

Minnesota -3.5 Total: 234.5 points

This game opened Timberwolves -1.5 with the Total set at 232.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Timberwolves at Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG Donte DiVincenzo

SG Anthony Edwards

SF Jaden McDaniels

PF Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert

Los Angeles Lakers

PG Luka Doncic

SG Austin Reaves

SF Marcus Smart

PF LeBron James (questionable)

C Deandre Ayton

Injury Report: Timberwolves at Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves

Kyle Anderson (knee) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James (foot) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Timberwolves at Lakers

Minnesota is 27-37 ATS, ranking fourth-worst

Minnesota is 34-30 to the Under

Minnesota is 19-11 to the Over, ranking second-best

Minnesota is 13-8 to the Over as a road favorite, ranking eighth-best

Los Angeles is 35-29 ATS

Los Angeles is 33-31 to the Over

Los Angeles is 19-13 to the Over at home, ranking fourth-best

Los Angeles is 7-3 to the Over as a home underdog

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers’ +3.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers’ +3.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 234.5

