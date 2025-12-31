Damian Lillard says recovery from Achilles tear ‘going great,’ excited to return to Portland next season

Damian Lillard is out for this season, recovering from a torn Achilles.

Don’t forget about him. The seven-time All-NBA guard is working hard on his recovery and mentoring a young Portland Trail Blazers team showing promise. Lillard recently joined Allie Clifton for an episode of the Road Trippin’ Show and said this about his rehab so far (hat tip to Real GM).

“It’s going great. I think it’s just one of those injuries where you’ve got to take your time—you know, it takes what it takes. The first couple of weeks to maybe two or three months is kind of frustrating because you’re so limited. But with patience, giving yourself grace, and doing the things necessary to continue progressing, you get to a point where you start to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Lillard chose to take a year off and not push to return this season at age 35. He said he is happy with that decision, the growth he has seen from the Trail Blazers, and where this could lead next season.

“I feel great about it — even better now than I did when I made that decision. Just getting further along and seeing that everything is coming back...

“Now that I’ve gotten to that point, I feel better about the decision to give myself the maximum amount of time. Also, looking at our team and the type of growth that we’ve had, I know if I’m able to do this and come correct, we’ll have a great shot next season.”

Deni Avdija has played like an All-Star in Portland this season, it will be interesting to see how the Trail Blazers might look next season with him, Lillard, Shaedon Sharpe, Donovan Clingan, Scoot Henderson (who has yet to play this season due to injury), and maybe Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant (although trade talk about those two will heat up next summer). Portland is starting to build something, and Lillard wants to be a part of it.