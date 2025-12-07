 Skip navigation
Orlando’s Franz Wagner leaves game with very concerning apparent knee injury after fall

  
Published December 7, 2025 01:42 PM

Just as the Magic get Paolo Banchero back comes this potentially troubling news.

Orlando forward Franz Wagner left Sunday’s game against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden after going to the ground when, on a first quarter transition opportunity, New York’s Mitchell Robinson came in to block a pass to Wagner, and the German went to the ground and instantly grabbed his left knee. He stayed on the ground for a while before being helped back to the locker room by his brother, Mo Wagner.

The Magic only said that Wagner would not return to the game due to a “lower left leg injury” and “will be re-evaluated upon the team’s return to Orlando.”

Wagner had been playing at an All-Star level for the Magic, averaging 23.4 points and 6.2 rebounds a game, shooting 35.4% from 3-point range. He had been the best player on the team through the Magic’s run of elite play in recent weeks.

Mentions
ORL_Wagner_Franz.jpg Franz Wagner