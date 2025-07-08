 Skip navigation
Top News

The Genesis Scottish Open
How to watch the PGA Tour’s 2025 Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at The Renaissance Club
Amundi Evian Championship - Previews
How to watch the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, the LPGA’s fourth major of the season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottishopenroundtable_250708.jpg
Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
nbc_golf_xanderroundtable_250708.jpg
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
nbc_cyc_tdfstage4pogacarintv_250708.jpg
Pogacar ‘without words’ after 100th pro win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Utah’s Brice Sensabaugh go off for 37 in Summer League, Ace Bailey looks better in second outing

  
Published July 8, 2025 12:17 PM

One of the “rules” for Summer League is this: If a player got regular run during the NBA season, they should dominate in Summer League. Their game should have risen to the point that they were above this level of summer run.

Case in point: Utah’s Brice Sensabaugh. The former Ohio State forward played 71 games for the Jazz last season, and on Monday night went out and dropped 37 in Utah’s win over Memphis in the Salt Lake Summer League.

Also of note from that game: Utah’s No. 5 pick Ace Bailey looked much more comfortable after a rough first outing. What rookies do in Summer League is more of a measuring stick than anything else, but a good sign is a player who learns and improves over the course of those games. Bailey did that between his first two Summer League games.

Mentions
UTA_Sensabaugh_Brice.jpg Brice Sensabaugh aceBAILEY copy.jpg Ace Bailey