Watch Utah’s Brice Sensabaugh go off for 37 in Summer League, Ace Bailey looks better in second outing

One of the “rules” for Summer League is this: If a player got regular run during the NBA season, they should dominate in Summer League. Their game should have risen to the point that they were above this level of summer run.

Case in point: Utah’s Brice Sensabaugh. The former Ohio State forward played 71 games for the Jazz last season, and on Monday night went out and dropped 37 in Utah’s win over Memphis in the Salt Lake Summer League.

Brice Sensabaugh went OFF for 37 points in the @utahjazz W ‼️



Utah improves to 2-0 in Salt Lake City Summer League action 👏 pic.twitter.com/mhkHWVtOpb — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2025

Also of note from that game: Utah’s No. 5 pick Ace Bailey looked much more comfortable after a rough first outing. What rookies do in Summer League is more of a measuring stick than anything else, but a good sign is a player who learns and improves over the course of those games. Bailey did that between his first two Summer League games.