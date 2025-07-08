Free Agent Al Horford likely moving on from Boston, reportedly weighing options, including retirement

Al Horford could help a lot of teams: He can score inside, knock down 3s, and remains a quality defender. At age 39, a team has to monitor his minutes and not run him like he’s 29, but in a limited role, he could help a lot of playoff teams. It’s why he is one of the best free agents still on the market.

Horford is considering his options, including retirement, reports Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

“Horford’s future remains unclear. A league source said Monday that Horford is taking his time while assessing offers from multiple teams but added that the 39-year-old is considering retirement, too.”

Marc Stein reported in his Substack that the Warriors are considered the frontrunners, but that Horford has options. One thing that seems certain is that Horford is not returning to Boston. Celtics president Brad Stevens said he made an offer to Horford, but that it’s “unlikely” he plays in the green next season.

Asked Brad Stevens if resigning Al Horford is still a priority:



“I don't know what I can say about this or not say about it. I mean, we made offers to both Luke and Al. We would’ve loved to have had both of them back. I'd say that's unlikely. The only reason I haven't talked… pic.twitter.com/5DWxIkpBNR — Justin Turpin (@JustinmTurpin) July 8, 2025

Horford averaged 9 points and 6.2 rebounds a night, playing 27.7 minutes per game for Boston last season (he started 42 games, played in 60, with his role expanded due to Kristaps Porzingis missing time due to injury).