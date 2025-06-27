What drama? Ace Bailey’s representative says he is ‘thrilled’ to play for Jazz; he has yet to report to Utah

Ace Bailey did not work out for the Utah Jazz — or any NBA team — in the run-up to the 2025 NBA Draft as his agent tried to steer him to his reportedly preferred East Coast destinations of Washington D.C. or Brooklyn. It didn’t work out as planned, and the Utah Jazz selected Bailey with the No. 5 pick — a team in need of high-end talent in its rebuild took the player with the highest ceiling still available.

Since then, there has been minimal contact between Bailey and the Jazz, and — unlike the team’s other first-round draft pick, Walter Clayton Jr. — he has yet to report to Utah, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Friday. That led to raised eyebrows and plenty of online speculation.

However, one of Bailey’s representatives, president of GSE Worldwide Andrew Witlieb, went on Front Office Sports’ show Friday and threw cold water on all the rumors, saying Bailey is “thrilled” to play in Utah.

Ace Bailey's representation joined @FOS_Today to dispel rumors about Bailey not wanting to play for the Utah Jazz.



Full conversation ⬇️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 27, 2025

“We think this is a great situation for him, basketball-wise,” Witlieb said, noting that Bailey would get a lot of touches and shots with the Jazz. Witlieb added that not working out for teams was not a big deal — there was plenty of film on him from Rutgers’ season and the NBA Draft Combine, where the Jazz had interviewed him and obtained his medical records. He noted that teams drafting players who did not work out for them is common.

Bailey is expected to report to Utah by Monday and participate in training camp for the Utah and then the Las Vegas Summer Leagues. There was never going to be any real drama until that deadline passed.

Bailey has factions within his representation, which can lead to differing messaging.

Whether or not Bailey is happy about being picked by Utah, he and his reps have no other option than to show up. The Jazz hold his draft rights, and anyone who thinks threatening to play overseas (the Jazz would retain his rights) or not reporting is going to get Danny Ainge and the Jazz organization to buckle and trade him has not been paying attention — the Jazz will not back down. Bailey is going to play for the Jazz or nobody else in the NBA. Bailey’s only option to change teams would be to sit out a full year of basketball and re-enter the draft, which would hurt his draft stock while he spent a year not getting paid. (Utah would have the full support of the league office and other owners in any showdown, they do not want to create a situation where rookie players can force their way to the destination they desire.)

All of that appears moot. The expectation in league circles has always been that Bailey would be there Monday, with the full support of his representation (who don’t get paid unless he starts getting paid). There will be no drama, and the only question will be whether Bailey can play up to his potential working with coach Will Hardy and staff.