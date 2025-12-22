How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: TV/live stream info, preview for Tuesday’s game

After a two-week hiatus, NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday continues with a doubleheader featuring two star-studded showdowns.

In an 8 p.m. ET tipoff, the Dallas Mavericks and No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg will try to snap the road winning streak of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, who have won a team-record 11 consecutive games away from home. It’s second of two meetings for the teams; Dallas won 131-121 at Denver on Dec. 1

In the 10:30 p.m. ET game, the Houston Rockets and 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant will continue their six-game road trip with their second matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers and 11-time All-Star James Harden.

The Mavericks will be appearing on NBC for the first time since Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference semifinals (a 115-113 defeat to the Sacramento Kings on May 11, 2002).

See below for additional information on how to watch both games and a breakdown of the Nuggets-Mavericks matchup.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 23

Tuesday, Dec. 23 Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC (check local listings)

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Denver Nuggets storylines

The Nuggets (20-6) are off to their best start in franchise history, outdoing a 19-7 start to the 2009-10 season (which ended in a first-round loss to Utah).

Ranked first in the league in points (125.6 per game) and offensive rating (124.4), the Nuggets remain led by the star tandem of Jamal Murray (on track for career highs in scoring at 25.2 points per game and assists at 6.6) and Jokic, who is averaging a triple-double with 29.6 ppg (fifth in the NBA), 10.9 assists (first) and 12.3 rebounds (first). The Serb is trying to become the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967-68 to lead th league in assists and rebounds.

Head coach David Adelman, who is in his first full season, earned his first ejection for confronting the officials during a 115-101 loss Saturday to Houston (which snapped a six-game winning streak for Denver).

Dallas Mavericks storylines

The Mavericks, who were 6-2 in their past eight games entering Monday night, have bounced back from a 5-15 start with the return of Anthony Davis, who missed the first three weeks of November with a left calf strain.

Davis has been averaging more than 18 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks since his return, and the Mavericks are above .500 when he plays (though Davis has missed 37 of 58 games since his acquisition from the Lakers in February).

Dallas coach Jason Kidd also has benefited from the improvement of Flagg, who turned 19 on Sunday. The budding superstar out of Duke is averaging more than 25 points and shooting more than 50% from the field over his last eight games. Dallas also is 6-3 since Kidd began starting Ryan Nembhard at point guard. The undrafted rookie leads all first-year players with 5.3 assists per game.

What other NBA game is on Peacock on Tuesday night?

How to watch Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 23

Tuesday, Dec. 23 Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC (check local listings)

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

