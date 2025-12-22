How to watch Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers: TV/live stream info, preview for Tuesday’s game

After a two-week hiatus, NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday continues with a doubleheader featuring two star-studded showdowns.

In the 10:30 p.m. ET game, the Houston Rockets and 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant will continue their six-game road trip with their second matchup against 11-time All-Star James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers, who just snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday with a 103-88 victory over the Lakers.

It’s the second of five games between the teams. On Dec. 11, Houston won 115-113 at home after Amen Thompson‘s three-point play with 17.2 seconds left put the Rockets ahead.

In the 8 p.m. ET tipoff Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks and No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg will try to snap the road winning streak of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, who have won a team-record 11 consecutive games away from home. It’s second of two meetings for the teams; Dallas won 131-121 at Denver on Dec. 1.

See below for additional information on how to watch both games and a breakdown of the Rockets-Clippers matchup.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 23

Where: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC (check local listings)

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Houston Rockets storylines:

The Rockets (17-9), who have the third-best offense in the league, are led by Durant, eighth on the all-time scoring list with more than 31,000 points, and Alperen Sengun, who became a first-time All-Star last year.

In its third season under head coach Ime Udoka, Houston has emerged as the league’s best team on the boards and ranks first in rebounds, offensive rebounds, rebound margin and second chance points. Steven Adams ranks second in the NBA in offensive rebounding.

Los Angeles Clippers storylines:

The Clippers (7-21) are trying to avoid their first losing season since 2010-11 — a streak of 14 consecutive winning years that is best among active teams. Tyronne Lue, who coaches the oldest team in the league, has set a goal of ending the year on a 35-19 run to finish with a winning year (at 42-40).

Los Angeles is among three teams with multiple players averaging more than 24 points with Harden (25.8 points per game) and Kawhi Leonard (25.2) both topping that mark.

What other NBA game is on Peacock tonight?

When: Tuesday, Dec. 23

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC (check local listings)

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

