Watch Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg become first 18-year-old in NBA history to score 40+

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: William &amp; Mary at St. John
How to watch DePaul vs. St. John’s: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers
Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Week 16 Rankings and Streamers
Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills
Getting Defensive: Week 16 plays led by Texans, Bills; top streaming options for fantasy football playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?
nbc_pft_wasdanielsupdate_251216.jpg
Commanders shut down Daniels for rest of year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: William &amp; Mary at St. John
How to watch DePaul vs. St. John’s: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers
Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Week 16 Rankings and Streamers
Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills
Getting Defensive: Week 16 plays led by Texans, Bills; top streaming options for fantasy football playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?
nbc_pft_wasdanielsupdate_251216.jpg
Commanders shut down Daniels for rest of year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg become first 18-year-old in NBA history to score 40+

  
Published December 16, 2025 09:43 AM

LeBron James never did it. Kobe Bryant never did it. Tracy McGrady couldn’t pull it off.

Cooper Flagg became the first 18-year-old in NBA history to drop 40+ points in a game when he scored 42 against the Jazz on Monday night.

The previous record for an 18-year-old was 37, set by LeBron James on Dec. 13, 2003.

After a relatively slow start to the season, where he was asked to play out of position, Flagg has come on in recent weeks and put up big numbers — but nothing like Monday night. He scored 12 of his 42 in the fourth quarter and executed an intentionally missed free throw in the final seconds, with the ball caroming out to teammate Max Christie, who was fouled and hit the free throws to force overtime.

“It’s come a long way from the start of the season, so I’m proud of that fourth quarter,” Flagg said postgame, via the Associated Press. “It’s a new game ... but I am getting more and more comfortable ... and just settling in, honestly, just being myself and letting the game come to me.”

Flagg’s historic outing wasn’t enough to get the Mavericks the win on the road. Keyonte George scored 37 points and Lauri Markkanen added 33 to lift Utah to the win at home.

Mentions
Flagg, Cooper_medium copy.jpg Cooper Flagg