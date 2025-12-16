Watch Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg become first 18-year-old in NBA history to score 40+

LeBron James never did it. Kobe Bryant never did it. Tracy McGrady couldn’t pull it off.

Cooper Flagg became the first 18-year-old in NBA history to drop 40+ points in a game when he scored 42 against the Jazz on Monday night.

COOPER FLAGG SCORES THE MOST POINTS EVER BY AN 18-YEAR-OLD IN NBA HISTORY!!!



42 PTS (career high)

7 REB

6 AST

2 BLK

The previous record for an 18-year-old was 37, set by LeBron James on Dec. 13, 2003.

After a relatively slow start to the season, where he was asked to play out of position, Flagg has come on in recent weeks and put up big numbers — but nothing like Monday night. He scored 12 of his 42 in the fourth quarter and executed an intentionally missed free throw in the final seconds, with the ball caroming out to teammate Max Christie, who was fouled and hit the free throws to force overtime.

“It’s come a long way from the start of the season, so I’m proud of that fourth quarter,” Flagg said postgame, via the Associated Press. “It’s a new game ... but I am getting more and more comfortable ... and just settling in, honestly, just being myself and letting the game come to me.”

Flagg’s historic outing wasn’t enough to get the Mavericks the win on the road. Keyonte George scored 37 points and Lauri Markkanen added 33 to lift Utah to the win at home.