Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Bub Carrington showing out

We’re heading into the last full week of 2025, and there are plenty of useful options available on the waiver wire.

Washington’s second-year PG has emerged as a multi-faceted producer, while another young guard in Orlando has stepped up with multiple teammates sidelined.

Backup guards are the theme of this week’s waiver wire column, and guys in Utah, Houston, Sacramento and Memphis have offered strong numbers off the bench.

Big men get some love this week too, as Brook Lopez is back in our plans with Ivica Zubac on the shelf for the next three weeks and Jock Landale filling in admirably for Zach Edey.

📺 → Watch the NBA on Peacock on Monday night, as the Cavaliers host the Hornets at 7 p.m. ET before the Grizzlies and Thunder square off in Oklahoma City at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the top fantasy basketball waiver wire adds for Week 10.

Priority Adds

1. Bub Carrington

2. Anthony Black

3. Isaiah Collier

4. Reed Sheppard

5. Dennis Schroder

6. Cam Spencer

7. Jake LaRavia

8. Brook Lopez

9. Jock Landale

10. Dominick Barlow

Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets (42 percent rostered)

Sheppard is still available in nearly 60% of Yahoo! leagues, and he should be added wherever he can be found. Over his last four contests, he’s averaged 17 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.8 blocks and 4.0 triples across 30.8 minutes. Sheppard has a secure role as one of Houston’s first guys off the bench, and he’s shown that he’s more than just a three-point specialist.

Anthony Black, Orlando Magic (30 percent rostered)

Black has been great over his last 10 games, seeing an expanded workload with multiple key players injured. In that span, he’s averaged 16.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.2 triples across 33.2 minutes. Black has started four straight, and he should be in line for more run with the first unit until Franz Wagner or Jalen Suggs return.

Dennis Schroder, Sacramento Kings (30 percent rostered)

Schroder has been coming off the bench in favor of Russell Westbrook at starting PG, but the former has been a strong option off the bench. Over his last two, Schroder has averaged 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists, and he hit the game-winning triple in Sunday’s overtime victory against the Rockets. With Zach LaVine sidelined, Schroder should continue to see meaningful minutes off the bench.

Cam Spencer, Memphis Grizzlies (25 percent rostered)

Spencer has been tremendous in recent games, averaging a whopping 19.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.0 triples across 29.2 minutes. He started Saturday after returning from a one-game absence and delivered a 19/4/11 line across 37 minutes. Spencer may see his role reduced when Ja Morant and/or Vince Williams return from their respective injuries, but he’s done enough to earn additional playing time and should retain standalone value when that happens.

Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards (19 percent rostered)

Carrington has taken on a substantial workload for the Wizards, starting six straight games and logging 37 minutes a night. In that span, he’s averaged a healthy 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.0 triples. Washington may start to get healthy, but even when that happens, the Wizards would be wise to prioritize development over winning. Carrington has done enough to earn big minutes moving forward, and fantasy managers should add him now.

Bub is HOOPIN' from three 👌



📊 15 PTS 🔥 4-4 3PM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IyT88BkQbV — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 22, 2025

Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz (15 percent rostered)

Collier should continue to come off the bench behind breakout Keyonte George, but the former has been great off the bench. As of late, he’s been particularly effective, posting averages of 12.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and an eye-popping 9.5 dimes across 27.8 minutes. He’ll likely continue coming off the bench, but he’s an excellent source of assists for managers in need of that scarce category.

Jock Landale, Memphis Grizzlies (12 percent rostered)

Over his last five games, Landale’s production has ticked up in the absence of Zach Edey. In that span, the backup big man has averaged 11.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.2 triples. He should stay involved in the Grizzlies’ frontcourt for as long as Edey is sidelined, making him a worthwhile addition in standard fantasy leagues.

Dominick Barlow, Philadelphia 76ers (10 percent rostered)

Barlow has been a regular member of the Sixers’ starting five all season, but he’s picked up his production over his last four outings. In those contests, Barlow has averaged 13.3 points, 5.8 boards, 1.3 dimes, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.5 triples. Philadelphia is one of the most injury-riddled teams in the Association, and Barlow should continue to see opportunities for as long as he’s available.

Jake LaRavia, Los Angeles Lakers (4 percent rostered)

LaRavia posted a double-double on Saturday night, as he and LeBron James were the lone bright spots in an ugly Lakers loss. Luka Doncic went down with a leg injury in that game, and now he, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are banged up. LaRavia could be in line for big minutes if any of the three are forced to miss time moving forward. Marcus Smart remains a savvy add, too.

Brook Lopez, Los Angeles Clippers (4 percent rostered)

Ivica Zubac left Saturday’s win over the Lakers with a left ankle injury, and Lopez saw a season-high 25 minutes. In his expanded time on the court, BroLo finished with 11 points, five rebounds, two blocks and three triples. Zubac is expected to miss at least three weeks, and Lopez should be a useful option thanks to his three-point shooting and shot-blocking abilities.

Other options: Wendell Carter Jr. (36%), Saddiq Bey (35%), Maxime Raynaud (28%), Jaylon Tyson (28%), Mitchell Robinson (16%), Robert Williams III (7%), Noah Penda (1%)