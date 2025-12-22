 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sydney Crosby
Sidney Crosby breaks Penguins scoring record previously held by Mario Lemieux
Ole Miss
Ole Miss embraces upcoming rematch with Georgia in a CFP quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl
Dan Lanning
No. 5 Oregon bracing for stiffer test from No. 4 Texas Tech in CFP quarterfinal game at Orange Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_dps_upsetfanbase_251222.jpg
Lions ‘getting further and further away’
nbc_dps_rickneuheiselintr_251222.jpg
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
nbc_roto_broncoschiefs_251222.jpg
‘Tough’ for Broncos to cover spread vs. Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sydney Crosby
Sidney Crosby breaks Penguins scoring record previously held by Mario Lemieux
Ole Miss
Ole Miss embraces upcoming rematch with Georgia in a CFP quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl
Dan Lanning
No. 5 Oregon bracing for stiffer test from No. 4 Texas Tech in CFP quarterfinal game at Orange Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_dps_upsetfanbase_251222.jpg
Lions ‘getting further and further away’
nbc_dps_rickneuheiselintr_251222.jpg
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
nbc_roto_broncoschiefs_251222.jpg
‘Tough’ for Broncos to cover spread vs. Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Bulls beat Hawks 152-150 in highest scoring game in NBA this season (and they didn’t need overtime).

  
Published December 22, 2025 11:49 AM

Defense? Who needs it?

Not the Chicago Bulls or Atlanta Hawks, who combined to score 302 points in regulation on Monday, a 152-150 win — just the eighth time in NBA history teams scored more than 300 points in regulation.

Trae Young scored 35 points and nine assists to lead the Hawks in the loss. Jalen Johnson added 36 points with 11 rebounds and nine assists.

“It’s kind of tough winning games when you give up 80 points in the first half,” Johnson told the Associated Press. “It’s kind of embarrassing in a sense. …. Hopefully we cut down on some of the things we’re doing.”

The last time a team scored 150 points in a game was November of 2023 — and it was Atlanta then, too.

Chicago was led by Matas Buzelis, who scored 28 points, but it was a balanced attack with nine Chicago players in double figures. Josh Giddey had 19 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, one short of a triple-double.

Mentions
ATL_Young_Trae.jpg Trae Young ATL_Johnson_Jalen.jpg Jalen Johnson CHI_Giddey_Josh.jpg Josh Giddey Matas-Buzelis.jpg Matas Buzelis