Bulls beat Hawks 152-150 in highest scoring game in NBA this season (and they didn’t need overtime).

Defense? Who needs it?

Not the Chicago Bulls or Atlanta Hawks, who combined to score 302 points in regulation on Monday, a 152-150 win — just the eighth time in NBA history teams scored more than 300 points in regulation.

BULLS SURVIVE IN THE HIGHEST-SCORING GAME OF THE SEASON SO FAR 🔥



302 COMBINED POINTS! pic.twitter.com/ycnkbY27R9 — NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2025

Trae Young scored 35 points and nine assists to lead the Hawks in the loss. Jalen Johnson added 36 points with 11 rebounds and nine assists.

“It’s kind of tough winning games when you give up 80 points in the first half,” Johnson told the Associated Press. “It’s kind of embarrassing in a sense. …. Hopefully we cut down on some of the things we’re doing.”

The last time a team scored 150 points in a game was November of 2023 — and it was Atlanta then, too.

Chicago was led by Matas Buzelis, who scored 28 points, but it was a balanced attack with nine Chicago players in double figures. Josh Giddey had 19 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, one short of a triple-double.

