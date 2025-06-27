2025 NBA Draft: Hunter Sallis, Vlad Goldin among top undrafted prospects

While hearing one’s name called is the heavily preferred route to the NBA, there are only so many available slots. For the 2025 edition, there were 59 picks, and many accomplished players went undrafted. Below is a quick look at the top 10 players not selected and where they’re headed as undrafted free agents.

1. G Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest

After playing two seasons at Gonzaga, Sallis transferred and took on a far more significant role at Wake Forest. During his final season, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 three-pointers per game, shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 80.4 percent from the foul line. While Sallis did not provide much value as a three-point shooter, making 27.7 percent of his attempts in 2024-25, there’s prior evidence that he can.

During his first season at Wake Forest, the guard shot 40.5 percent from deep on 5.4 attempts per game. Had Sallis entered the 2024 draft, there’s a strong likelihood he would have been selected. The decreased accuracy from three was likely a factor in him not being drafted on Thursday, but he agreed to a two-way deal with the 76ers shortly after the draft concluded.

2. C Vladislav Golden, Michigan

Goldin enjoyed a storied collegiate run, first appearing for Texas Tech and then joining FAU, where he was part of the team’s Cinderella run to the 2023 Final Four. Rather than going to the NBA, Goldin returned to college last season, following head coach Dusty May to Michigan as a grad transfer. The 7-foot, 253-pound center averaged 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 61/33/73 splits.

His size gives him upside as an interior scorer and rebounder, but he can be even better on offense if he can further develop his three-point shot. Goldin has agreed to a two-way contract with the Heat, who already have Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware, but there may be a need for additional depth in the frontcourt.

3. G Dink Pate, Mexico City

The 6-foot-8 Pate went the G League route, beginning with the 2023-24 season as part of G League Ignite. That team’s disbandment led to Pate joining the Mexico City Capitanes, where he averaged 10.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 34 starts. While the Texas native boasts plus athleticism, he needs to grow as a shooter, with Pate shooting 26 percent from three and 58 percent from the foul line last season.

The combination of size and athleticism makes him an attractive wing prospect, but Pate has a long way to go as a shooter. As of late Thursday night, he had not agreed to a two-way deal, but Pate may be worth the risk for a team willing to wait on his development.

4. F/C Eric Dixon, Villanova

Regarding individual numbers, Dixon is one of the most productive players in Villanova program history. The 6-foot-8 forward/center led the nation in scoring as a senior, earning All-America honors and a first-team All-Big East selection.

Dixon averaged 23.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.9 three-pointers per game while recording 45.1/40.7/81.3 shooting splits. While undersized for the NBA level, Dixon’s improvements as a shooter may translate. He’s agreed to a two-way contract with the Lakers, making for an intriguing option if Dixon can defend fours on the perimeter.

5. C Viktor Lakhin, Clemson

The 6-foot-11, 245-pound center from Russia played three seasons at Cincinnati before transferring to Clemson ahead of the 2024-25 season. In 34 games, he recorded averages of 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.5 blocks and 0.7 three-pointers in 23.6 minutes, shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 69.6 percent from the foul line.

Lahkin improved as a finisher and facilitator during his lone season at Clemson and was also an effective rim protector. However, he must improve his lateral mobility and strength in preparation for the NBA game. While yet to agree to a contract, it would be unsurprising if a team signed Lakhin to participate in Summer League play next month.

6. G Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

The younger brother of Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, Ryan spent two seasons at Creighton before following in Andrew’s footsteps and transferring to Gonzaga. As a senior, the 6-foot point guard led the nation in assists, averaging 9.8 per game while also accounting for 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 three-pointers. Nembhard averaged only 2.7 three-point attempts per game this past season, but the accuracy was there, as he shot 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.

While the lack of size may lead to some overlooking him, Nembhard’s ability as a playmaker and improved perimeter shooter have put him on the NBA radar. He’s been signed to a two-way deal by the Mavericks, which could be an interesting spot depending on how Dallas addresses the point guard position in free agency. Expecting Nembhard to crack the rotation would be unrealistic given the contract, but Kyrie Irving (knee) will miss a significant portion of the 2025-26 season.

7. G Chucky Hepburn, Louisville

After spending three seasons at Wisconsin, Hepburn transferred to Louisville and was a key contributor for the Cardinals in 2024-25. He earned All-ACC honors and averaged 16.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.4 steals (tops in the ACC) and 1.9 three-pointers per game. Hepburn shot 43.2 percent from the field and 84.4 percent from the foul line. While the perimeter shot needs some work, Hepburn’s foul shooting suggests he has room to develop.

He’s capable of impacting the two-man game and as a defender, but Hepburn will need to improve as a shooter and clean up the turnovers (3.0 per game in 2024-25). Hepburn agreed to a two-way deal with the Raptors, who were much-improved defensively during the second half of last season. While the defensive ability and playmaking opened the door for Hepburn, his chances of sticking will likely hinge on the perimeter shot.

8. F RJ Luis Jr., St. John’s

While St. John’s coach Rick Pitino loaded up on transfers ahead of his second season with the program, his best player was among the few returnees. Luis, who played one season at UMass before transferring to St. John’s, was one of the best players in college basketball in 2024-25. In 35 games, he averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers, shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 74.7 percent from the foul line.

In addition to being named Big East Player of the Year, the versatile Luis was a consensus All-American. Many projected him as a second-round pick, but his name was not called on Thursday. The good news for Luis is that he was able to land a two-way deal with the rebuilding Jazz. Utah did add Ace Bailey in the first round, but overall, the team has an uninspiring wing rotation. Also, the team has been willing to give two-way players and G League contributors opportunities to show what they can do during this rebuild. That may bode well for Luis.

9. G Mark Sears, Alabama

After two seasons at Ohio, Sears transferred to Alabama and flourished under head coach Nate Oates. A two-time All-American, the 6-foot point guard averaged 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.4 three-pointers per game in 2024-25. Sears shot 40.3 percent from the field, a decrease of 10 percentage points compared to the 2023-24 season, and his effective field goal percentage dropped by 11 percentage points to 49.4. Along with his size, the decrease in efficiency is a concern.

However, Sears can be a factor offensively, especially when put in positions where he can play downhill. The former Alabama point guard agreed to a two-way deal with the Bucks, who will play most of next season without Damian Lillard (Achilles). Also, Kevin Porter Jr. will be an unrestricted free agent. On paper, Sears is unlikely to be in a position to play rotation minutes. However, with the Giannis Antetokounmpo conversations from outside the organization, who knows what will happen once the dust settles after free agency?

10. F Grant Nelson, Alabama

The 6-foot-10 Nelson played three seasons at North Dakota State before transferring to Alabama ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. He provided the Crimson Tide with offensive versatility in the frontcourt, but there is work to be done on the perimeter shot. In 37 games last season, Nelson averaged 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.2 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers. Nelson shot 52.2 percent from the field, 25.8 percent from three and 66.7 percent from the foul line.

While a solid defender, there’s still room for growth, especially in the two-man game. Nelson’s ability to consistently knock down perimeter shots will be a key factor as he looks to establish himself as a pro. If he can do that, he can be a steal in this draft class. Nelson is joining the rebuilding Nets on a two-way deal, and while Brooklyn is rebuilding, they also have five first-round picks to work into the fold.