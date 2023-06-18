Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Back in Travelers contention, Keegan Bradley’s odds of being Ryder Cup playing captain shrink
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Minjee Lee shoots spectacular 69 in aggressive winds, leads KPMG Women’s PGA by four
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tommy Fleetwood, seeking first PGA Tour win, leads by three at Travelers Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Back in Travelers contention, Keegan Bradley’s odds of being Ryder Cup playing captain shrink
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Minjee Lee shoots spectacular 69 in aggressive winds, leads KPMG Women’s PGA by four
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tommy Fleetwood, seeking first PGA Tour win, leads by three at Travelers Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NBA
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NBA
College Player
Dink Pate
DP
Dink
Pate
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Ace Bailey cancels pre-draft workout with 76ers. Teams are talking, could he slide down draft boards?
Bailey has yet to work out for any team, which, combined with comments from his camp, has him sliding down draft boards.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue