Twins at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 27

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: New York Liberty at Seattle Storm
International WNBA players often leave their teams during the regular season; why that’s changing
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chandler Simpson, Noelvi Marte and Austin Hays
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
Mariners catcher and MLB homer leader Cal Raleigh to participate in Home Run Derby

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
nbc_dlb_masairaptorsfireddiscussionv2_250627.jpg
Did Ujiri deserve to be let go by the Raptors?
nbc_golf_lpgadowchamprd2_250627.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: New York Liberty at Seattle Storm
International WNBA players often leave their teams during the regular season; why that’s changing
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chandler Simpson, Noelvi Marte and Austin Hays
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
Mariners catcher and MLB homer leader Cal Raleigh to participate in Home Run Derby

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
nbc_dlb_masairaptorsfireddiscussionv2_250627.jpg
Did Ujiri deserve to be let go by the Raptors?
nbc_golf_lpgadowchamprd2_250627.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp



Twins at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 27


  
Published June 27, 2025 04:01 PM

It’s Friday, June 27, and the Twins (39-42) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (51-31). David Festa is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Sawyer Gipson-Long for Detroit.

After being shut out on Wednesday by the Athletics, the Tigers returned the favor on Thursday. They beat the Athletics 8-0 yesterday.

The Twins are coming off a 10-1 beat down of the Mariners yesterday. Simeon Woods Richardson was a beast on the mound. He struck out six batters in five scoreless innings.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Tigers

  • Date: Friday, June 27, 2025
  • Time: 7:10PM EST
  • Site: Comerica Park
  • City: Detroit, MI
  • Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, WJBK-FOX2, Twins.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Twins at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Friday:

  • Moneyline: Twins (+105), Tigers (-125)
  • Spread: Tigers -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Tigers

  • Pitching matchup for June 27, 2025: David Festa vs. Sawyer Gipson-Long
    • Twins: David Festa, (1-2, 6.39 ERA)
      Last outing (Milwaukee Brewers, 6/22): 4.2 Innings Pitched, 8 Earned Runs Allowed, 12 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts
    • Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long, (0-0, 4.59 ERA)
      Last outing (Tampa Bay Rays, 6/18): 6.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Tigers

  • The Tigers have a 19-5 record in series openers this season
  • The Over is 7-3 in the Twins’ last 10 games
  • The Twins have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 2.48 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Twins and the Tigers:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)