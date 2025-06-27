Twins at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 27

It’s Friday, June 27, and the Twins (39-42) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (51-31). David Festa is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Sawyer Gipson-Long for Detroit.

After being shut out on Wednesday by the Athletics, the Tigers returned the favor on Thursday. They beat the Athletics 8-0 yesterday.

The Twins are coming off a 10-1 beat down of the Mariners yesterday. Simeon Woods Richardson was a beast on the mound. He struck out six batters in five scoreless innings.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Tigers

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, WJBK-FOX2, Twins.TV

Odds for the Twins at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Twins (+105), Tigers (-125)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Tigers

Pitching matchup for June 27, 2025: David Festa vs. Sawyer Gipson-Long

Twins: David Festa, (1-2, 6.39 ERA)

Last outing (Milwaukee Brewers, 6/22): 4.2 Innings Pitched, 8 Earned Runs Allowed, 12 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long, (0-0, 4.59 ERA)

Last outing (Tampa Bay Rays, 6/18): 6.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Tigers

The Tigers have a 19-5 record in series openers this season

The Over is 7-3 in the Twins’ last 10 games

The Twins have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 2.48 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Twins and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

