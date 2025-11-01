How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons: TV/live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

Saturday night’s NBA action wraps up with a high-altitude clash between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons in Mexico City on Peacock. Things get started at 10:00 PM ET, with Cooper Flagg set to face off against Cade Cunningham at Arena CDMX in Mexico’s capital city. See below for additional information on how to watch the matchup and key storylines for both teams.

Dallas Mavericks storylines

The Mavericks head to Mexico City without star forward Anthony Davis, who suffered a low-grade left calf strain and will miss at least the next two games before being re-evaluated. With Davis sidelined, Dallas’ already-thinned interior depth becomes a bigger question mark. Limited action from Derek Lively II and Daniel Gafford has forced the Mavs to lean more on forward options like P.J. Washington (15.2 ppg) and rookie sensation Cooper Flagg (13.4 ppg). On the perimeter, Max Christie (2.8 three-pointers/game) and Klay Thompson (1.4) can be expected to provide shooting support.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks and Pistons rank 8th (110.3) and 10th (112.0) in defensive efficiency, respectively, which sets up Saturday’s bout as a test of which roster can break the stalemate in a high-altitude environment. Mexico City’s elevation will challenge conditioning and execution, areas that could benefit Dallas (this will be its fourth regular-season game in Mexico, compared to Detroit’s one). How the Mavericks adapt without Davis could signal what their early-season promise holds.

Detroit Pistons storylines

Detroit tips off at 3-2, fresh off a 135-116 win over Orlando, where Cade Cunningham dropped 30 points and 10 assists, with Jalen Duren chipping in 21 points and 12 boards. Under scrutiny from heightened expectations after their first playoff appearance since 2019, the Pistons aim to shake depth concerns, highlighted by 25 turnovers in their recent loss to the Cavs.

Second-year forward Ausar Thompson continues to flash elite defensive instincts (0.6 blocks, 1.0 steals per game). At the same time, Jaden Ivey’s absence following arthroscopic knee surgery has forced deeper rotations and more minutes for Ron Holland II and Caris LeVert. Rotation health remains the quiet variable after the Cleveland game exposed ball-handling when lineups shuffled, proving spacing and taking care of the ball will be top priorities at a neutral site. Arena CDMX (7,349 ft) adds a conditioning layer, though Detroit has limited history there compared with Dallas.

While J.B. Bickerstaff’s Pistons know the Mavs are short-handed and vulnerable, it will be up to the young core to execute and maintain composure to avoid giving away leverage in a global showcase.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons



When: Saturday, Nov. 1

Saturday, Nov. 1 Where: Arena CDMX - Mexico City

Arena CDMX - Mexico City Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Live stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

Mavericks-Pistons is Saturday’s lone NBA game streaming on Peacock. Fans can look forward to Monday, Nov. 3, with the Timberwolves and Nets set for an early-week clash at the Barclays Center, presented by Peacock NBA Monday.

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

