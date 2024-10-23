New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers World Series history: Past matchups, head-to-head record, most rings

It’s a clash of stars, coasts, and baseball history. If you want World Series fireworks, you’re in for a show, courtesy of the dramatic flair and explosive moments the Dodgers and Yankees are sure to provide. You’ve got AL and NL pennant winners facing off and this year’s likely MVPs in their prime going head-to-head. This script isn’t too good to be true — it’s reality — and guaranteed to be a blockbuster. It’s Los Angeles vs. New York in the Fall Classic, West Coast vs. East Coast in a showdown between the game’s elite. Two of MLB’s marquee franchises meet once again in the World Series for the first time since 1981.

History looms large over the series, with much hanging in the balance for managers Aaron Boone and Dave Roberts as the league’s biggest brands prepare to duel on the biggest stage. Let’s revisit pivotal moments throughout time between the Yankees and Dodgers ahead of Friday night’s Game 1 at Dodger Stadium.

How many times have the Yankees and Dodgers played in the World Series?

No two clubs have met in the Fall Classic more than the Dodgers and Yankees, with this year’s matchup serving as their 12th all-time World Series meeting. The Yankees have won eight of the 11 previous meetings, while the Dodgers have three. Yankees vs. Giants stands as the second-most common World Series matchup, with seven total meetings between the two (six when the Giants played in New York, one after their move to San Francisco).

Yankees vs. Dodgers head-to-head record

Regular season: 11-11

Postseason games: Yankees, 37-29

World Series record: Yankees, 8-3

All-time record: Yankees, 48-40

Below you’ll find all of their 11 World Series matchups and results:

1981: Dodgers 4, Yankees 2

1978: Yankees 4, Dodgers 2

1977: Yankees 4, Dodgers 2

1963: Dodgers 4, Yankees 0

1956: Yankees 4, Dodgers 3

1955: Dodgers 4, Yankees 3

1953: Yankees 4, Dodgers 2

1952: Yankees 4, Dodgers 3

1949: Yankees 4, Dodgers 1

1947: Yankees 4, Dodgers 3

1941: Yankees 4, Dodgers 1

When was the first time the Yankees and Dodgers played in the World Series?

The first of their eventual 11 World Series meetings came in 1941 when the Dodgers still called Brooklyn home. Joe McCarthy’s Yankees won the series in five games, capturing the organization’s fifth ring in six seasons and ninth overall.

RELATED: Yankees vs. Dodgers 2024 World Series preview: How to watch, schedule, betting odds

Who has more World Series, Yankees or Dodgers?

New York has won the most World Series in league history, winning it 27 times out of 41 appearances since 1921. Split between Brooklyn and Los Angeles, the Dodgers have won seven World Series across 20 appearances.

Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani head-to-head record

There’s no bigger storyline than Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani. Both are locks to add more Most Valuable Player awards to their resumes in a few weeks. Though these transcendent stars have plenty of accolades, including All-Star appearances, MVPs, and Silver Sluggers, both remain without a World Series ring. That changes this year.

Legacies are on the line after Judge put together an all-time season at the dish, resembling a modern-day Babe Ruth-Lou Gehrig pairing alongside Juan Soto. Meanwhile, Ohtani clubbed 54 home runs and nearly swiped 60 bases (59), becoming the first member of baseball’s 50-50 club in emphatic fashion. Their meeting is something to cherish and the first time in 12 years we’ll see the (likely) AL and NL MVP winners meet in the Fall Classic (Giants’ Buster Posey, Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera).

While this is certainly their most high-profile and important meeting to date, the World Series won’t be the first time they’ve squared off. Judge and Ohtani met in the 2024 regular season, when the Dodgers traveled to the Bronx for a three-game set, winning two of three games. Ohtani went 2-for-13 with four runs scored, an RBI, and a walk, while Judge collected three home runs, five RBIs, and three walks.

World Series: Ohtani 0, Judge 0

Silver Sluggers: Judge 3, Ohtani 1

MVPs: Ohtani 2, Judge 1

Who’s the favorite to win the 2024 World Series?

The Dodgers are favored to win the World Series, currently sitting at -125 on DraftKings SportsBook, while the Yankees (+105) enter the series as slight underdogs.

RELATED: World Series Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks and more

When’s the last time the Yankees won a World Series?

The Yankees’ last trip to the Fall Classic and championship win both came in 2009, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. New York came within one game of reaching the 2017 World Series, ultimately falling to the Houston Astros in seven games, who would go on to face the Dodgers.

When’s the last time the Dodgers won a World Series?

Los Angeles won the World Series in 2020, during MLB’s shortened season (60 regular season games) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dodgers took down the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to capture their first title since 1988.

Who won the 1981 World Series?

Fernando Valenzuela, who sadly passed away on Tuesday night, was key to the Dodgers eventually defeating the Yankees four games to two in the 1981 Fall Classic. After LA fell into an 0-2 hole after Games 1 and 2, the then 20-year-old led his team to a decisive 5-4 win in Game 3, setting the tone for the Dodgers’ comeback to win the series.

Who has the most World Series rings as a Yankee?

Legendary catcher Yogi Berra won 10 World Series rings as a player with the New York Yankees, more than any other player in baseball history.

Who has the most World Series rings as a Dodger?

Sandy Koufax, Johnny Podres, and Jim Gilliam are tied for the most World Series rings (4) with the Dodgers.