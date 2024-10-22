New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 World Series preview: How to watch, schedule, betting odds

The Fall Classic is upon us, with the Yankees and Dodgers set to meet in the World Series for the first time since 1981. There’s a storied history with this matchup dating back to when the Dodgers called Brooklyn home. This newest chapter between the marquee franchises comes with plenty of intrigue, as it will feature some of the biggest names in the entire sport with Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Mookie Betts, among others.

The Yankees punched their ticket to the World Series by defeating the Guardians in five games, with Soto providing the decisive blow. Despite a patchwork rotation, the Dodgers beat the Mets in six games in the NLCS while scoring a National League-record 46 runs.

The current structure of the MLB postseason can sometimes lead to unexpected results, such as the Diamondbacks and Rangers last year, but this year’s iteration of the World Series is a true heavyweight matchup.

When is the 2024 World Series?

The 2024 MLB World Series between the Yankees and Dodgers will begin on Friday, October 25.

How can I watch the 2024 World Series?

The MLB World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

What is the World Series format?

The MLB World Series is a seven-game series and follows a 2-3-2 format.

What is the World Series schedule?

All games will start at 8:08 p.m. ET.

*if necessary

Game 1: Friday October 25 at Dodger Stadium

Game 2: Saturday October 26 at Dodger Stadium

Game 3: Monday October 28 at Yankee Stadium

Game 4: Tuesday October 29 at Yankee Stadium

Game 5: Wednesday October 30 at Yankee Stadium*

Game 6: Friday November 1 at Dodger Stadium*

Game 7: Saturday November 2 at Dodger Stadium*

Who will start Game 1 of the World Series?

The Yankees have already announced Gerrit Cole as their starter for Game 1. The Dodgers have yet to announce their starter to begin the series.

Why do the Dodgers have home-field in the World Series?

The Dodgers had a better record than the Yankees during the regular season. The Dodgers had the best record in MLB this season at 98-64. The Yankees had the best record in the American League at 94-68.

Who won the NLCS MVP for the Dodgers?

Tommy Edman won the NLCS MVP Award after hitting .407/.393/.630 with one home run, three doubles, 11 RBI, one stolen base, and five runs scored over six games against the Mets. A midseason acquisition from the Cardinals, Edman hit safely in all six games during the series, including a home run and four RBI in the clinching game on Sunday.

Who won the ALCS MVP for the Yankees?

Giancarlo Stanton powered his way to the ALCS MVP Award by blasting four home runs with seven RBI and a 1.222 OPS over five games against the Guardians. He delivered a clutch game-tying home run in Game 5 on Saturday, setting the stage for Juan Soto to put the Yankees ahead with a three-run homer in the 10th inning.

Who is favored to win the 2024 MLB World Series?

The Dodgers are favored at -125 to win the series, while the Yankees are listed at +105.

How many World Series appearances do the Yankees have?

This will be the Yankees’ 41st World Series appearance, the most of any MLB franchise. New York has not appeared in the World Series since 2009, when they defeated the Phillies in six games.

How many World Series championships have the Yankees and Dodgers won?

The Yankees have won the World Series 27 times in their history, the most of any MLB franchise. The Dodgers have won six World Championships, the most recent coming in the COVID-shortened season in 2020.

How many times have the Yankees and Dodgers met in the World Series?

This will be the 12th meeting between the franchises in the World Series and the first since 1981, when the Dodgers won in six games.

How many times have MVPs met each other in the World Series?

Per the excellent Sarah Langs, the eventual MVP winners for each league have met each other six times in the Divisional Era dating back to 1969. This will almost certainly be the seventh occasion, as Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are expected to take home the individual awards this season.

2012: Miguel Cabrera (Tigers) and Buster Posey (Giants)

1988: Jose Canseco (A’s) and Kirk Gibson (Dodgers)

1980: George Brett (Royals) and Mike Schmidt (Phillies)

1976: Thurman Munson (Yankees) and Joe Morgan (Reds)

1975: Fred Lynn (Red Sox) and Joe Morgan (Reds)

1970: Boog Powell (Orioles) and Johnny Bench (Reds)

