Braves at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 15

It’s Tuesday, April 15 and the Braves (5-11) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (9-8).

Spencer Schwellenbach is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Kevin Gausman for Toronto.

Atlanta won Game 1 of the season yesterday, 8-4. Grant Holmes went 7.2 innings and allowed three earned runs, which allowed the Braves to use Aaron Bummer for 1.1 innings to clean up. The Braves scored all eight runs in the first five innings and Toronto scored all four of theirs from the sixth on.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Braves vs. Blue Jays live today

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, Sportsnet

Game odds for Braves vs. Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Braves (-130), Blue Jays (+109)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Over/Under: 8.0 points

That gives the Braves an implied team point total of 4.42, and the Blue Jays 3.64.

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for April 15, 2025: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Kevin Gausman

Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach , (1-0, 0.45 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 innings pitched, one earned run, seven hits allowed, two walks and five strikeouts. Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman , (1-1, 2.33 ERA)

Last outing: 8.0 innings pitched, zero earned runs, four hits allowed, zero walks and 10 strikeouts.



Top betting trends & insights to know

Bo Bichette had a season-high three strikeouts and zero hits yesterday in four at-bats.

had a season-high three strikeouts and zero hits yesterday in four at-bats. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recorded zero hits in four at-bats yesterday.

recorded zero hits in four at-bats yesterday. Austin Riley rocketed two homers yesterday and Sean Murphy hit one. Both are tied for a team-high four home runs.

rocketed two homers yesterday and hit one. Both are tied for a team-high four home runs. Spencer Schwellenbach has allowed one earned run over 20.0 innings and three starts.

has allowed one earned run over 20.0 innings and three starts. Kevin Gausman is coming off zero earned runs over 8.0 innings pitched (10 Ks to 0 BB).

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Under between Atlanta and Toronto:

“Atlanta jumped out to an early 8-0 lead yesterday and use its pitching to set themselves up for a day of bullpen availability. Toronto has Kevin Gausman on the mound after an 8.0 innings performance in his previous start. I don’t think homers will be as frequent today and both pitchers can keep this low-scoring through five-to-six innings. It’s Under or pass for me.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Braves and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

