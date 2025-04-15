Guardians at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 15

Its Tuesday, April 15 and the Guardians (8-7) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (6-9). Logan Allen is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Charlie Morton for Baltimore.



Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.



We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.



Game details & how to watch Guardians at Orioles



Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 7:05PM EST

7:05PM EST Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards City: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Network/Streaming:

Odds for the Guardians at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Guardians (+120), Orioles (-142)

Guardians (+120), Orioles (-142) Spread: Orioles -1.5

Orioles -1.5 Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Orioles



Pitching matchup for April 15, 2025: Logan Allen vs. Charlie Morton

Guardians: Logan Allen, (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts Orioles: Charlie Morton, (0-3, 8.78 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts





Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Orioles



The Guardians have won their last 8 away games against teams with losing records

Each of the last 4 matchups between the Guardians and the Orioles have gone over the Total

The Orioles have failed to cover the Run Line in 8 of their last 9 home games



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Orioles



Rotoworld Best Bet



Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.



Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Guardians and the Orioles:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

