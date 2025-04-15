Red Sox at Rays Prediction: Odds, expertpicks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 15

Its Tuesday, April 15 and the Red Sox (8-10) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (8-8). Walker Buehler is slated to take the mound for Boston against Ryan Pepiot for Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox are coming off an embarrassing loss in the series’ first meeting. The Rays won 16-1, and were dominant from the opening inning.

The Rays scored four runs in the second inning and another nine in the third inning. Tanner Houck was horrible in his four games of the season. He gave up 12 runs and only made it 2.1 innings.



Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Rays



Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 7:05PM EST

7:05PM EST Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field City: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Sun, NESN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Rays

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Red Sox (+109), Rays (-129)

Red Sox (+109), Rays (-129) Spread: Rays -1.5

Rays -1.5 Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Rays



Pitching matchup for April 15, 2025: Walker Buehler vs. Ryan Pepiot

Red Sox: Walker Buehler, (1-1, 5.75 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts Rays: Ryan Pepiot, (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts





Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Rays



The Rays have won 4 of their last 5 home series against the the Red Sox

5 of the Rays’ last 6 home games have gone over the Total





Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Rays



Rotoworld Best Bet



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

