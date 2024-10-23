Yankees vs. Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, how to watch, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

Two of baseball’s most storied franchises meet beginning Friday in the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees are back in the Fall Classic. Led by MVPs Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani respectively, the Yankees and Dodgers were clearly the best teams in baseball over the course of the regular season and of course in the playoffs.

New York (+110 to win the Series) entered the playoffs as the top seed in the American League after a 94-win regular season. They dispatched of the Kansas City Royals in 4 games in the Divisional Round and the Cleveland Guardians in 5 in the ALCS to reach the World Series in search of a record 28th championship. To claim it, however, they may have to play as many as 4 games away from Yankee Stadium. They begin the series, though, knowing they were the only team in baseball to win 50 games on the road this season.

Los Angeles (-130 to win the Series) was the top seed in the National League with 98 wins in the regular season. They came from behind to knock off the San Diego Padres in 5 games in the Divisional Round and they defeated the New York Mets in 6 in the NLCS. Despite losing a laundry list of exceptional starting pitchers to season-ending injuries over the course of the season - Tyler Glasnow, Tony Gonsolin, Gavin Stone, Dustin May, and Clayton Kershaw – the offense hit all season. Only the Arizona Diamondbacks (886) scored more runs than LA (842) during the season.

This is a record 12th time these teams are meeting in the World Series. The Yankees have claimed victory in 8 of the previous 11. The teams have shared a history of iconic moments over the course of those 12 Fall Classics including Don Larsen’s perfect game in 1956 and Reggie Jackson’s 3 HRs in 1977. No question Mookie Betts (+750-MVP), Aaron Judge (+500), Juan Soto (+550), or Shohei Ohtani (+220) is one swing away from creating a memory and winning this year’s Fall Classic for their respective club.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees @ Dodgers – World Series Game 1

● Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

● Time: 8:08 PM ET

● Site: Dodger Stadium

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: FOX

World Series Game 1 Odds: New York Yankees @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Moneyline: New York Yankees (+105), Los Angeles Dodgers (-125)

● Spread: Yankees +1.5 (-200), Dodgers -1.5 (+165)

● Total: 8.5

Probable starting pitchers for New York @ Los Angeles – Game 1

● Friday’s pitching matchup (October 25): Gerrit Cole vs. Jack Flaherty

○ Dodgers: Flaherty (1-2, 7.04 ERA) – Its been a case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde for Flaherty this postseason as he has been smacked around by opposing offenses in two of three starts but brilliant in the other outing. Overall, Flaherty has thrown 15.1 innings in the playoffs allowing 15 hits and 12 earned runs (including 3 HRs – all in the 2 losses) while striking out 8.

○ Yankees: Cole (1-0, 3.31 ERA) – The veteran has been stellar this postseason. In 3 starts, Cole has pitched 16.1 innings allowing 19 hits and 6 earned runs. He has given up just 1 HR while striking out 12.

Expected Starting Pitchers for the 2024 World Series

Yankees:

Game 1 Gerrit Cole

Game 2 Carlos Rodon

Game 3 Clarke Schmidt

Game 4 Luis Gil

Dodgers:

Game 1 Jack Flaherty

Game 2 Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Game 3 TBD

Game 4 TBD

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees @ Dodgers: World Series Game 1

· The Dodgers are 8-3 ATS this postseason.

· Their last 6 games have gone OVER and the Dodgers are 9-1-1 overall to the OVER this postseason.

· New York is 5-4 ATS this postseason.

· The Yankees are 4-5 to the OVER this postseason.

Playoff History for New York and Los Angeles

These teams 1 st met in the World Series in 1941 (Yankees won 4-1).

met in the World Series in 1941 (Yankees won 4-1). The 1981 Series was their most recent meeting (Dodgers won 4-2).

Overall, New York has won 8 of the previous 11 meetings against LA.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 1 of the World Series between New York and Los Angeles

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Run Line

· Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the OVER of 8.5 Total Runs

