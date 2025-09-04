Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson: Head-to-head record, MVP race, stats for Ravens vs. Bills Week 1 on SNF

Fresh off their thrilling AFC Divisional Round clash last year, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen meet again in Week 1, where the Ravens and Bills highlight the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the 2025 NFL season.

Allen welcomes Jackson and the Ravens to upstate New York after edging out the Ravens’ star for his first MVP award in 2024. For the Ravens, Jackson leads Baltimore north for a rematch of the 2020 and 2024 Divisional Rounds, where Josh Allen & Co. have prevailed on both occasions.

Beneath the division titles, personal accolades, and record-setting outings, both quarterbacks remain without the ultimate prize - a trip to the Super Bowl. The journey begins once again, all on Sunday Night Football. Ahead of a clash of titans, let’s sift through the head-to-head numbers and history between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

02:37 MVP prediction: Can Ravens’ Jackson ‘win big game’ Chris Simms and Connor Rogers reveal their favorite to win the 2025 NFL MVP award, analyzing why Lamar Jackson is the best player in the sport, but will reaching the Super Bowl be a difference-maker in winning the award?

How to watch Ravens vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football

When: Sunday, Sept. 7

Sunday, Sept. 7 Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen head-to-head record

Regular season: Jackson (3-1), Allen (1-3)

Playoffs: Allen (2-0), Jackson (0-2)

Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson stats

Aside from rushing touchdowns, Jackson led Allen in nearly every major quarterback statistic last year.



Stats (2024) Lamar Jackson Josh Allen Completion % 66.7 63.6 Pass Yds 4,172 3,731 Pass TDs 41 28 Interceptions 4 6 Rush Yds 915 531 Rush TDs 4 12

Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson rushing yards in 2024

Jackson compiled 384 more yards on the ground than Allen (915 to 531), despite finishing with eight fewer rushing scores (4 to 12).

Those 915 rushing yards compiled by Jackson marked his sixth time in seven NFL seasons tallying at least 700 rushing yards and helped him surpass Michael Vick for most career rushing yards by a QB (6,173 to 6,109).

When was the last time Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen faced off in the NFL playoffs?

The superstar quarterbacks last competed against each other in the 2024 Divisional Round, where Josh Allen’s Bills denied Lamar Jackson and the Ravens their chance at revenge in a 27-25 win after Baltimore’s 17-3 loss to Buffalo in the 2020 Divisional Round.

MVP vs. MVP showdown headlines Week 1 storylines Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison dig into what's catching their eye going into Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

How many MVP awards do Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have?

With MVP awards secured in 2019 and 2023, Lamar Jackson is one of just 11 quarterbacks across NFL history to earn at least two Most Valuable Player awards.

Josh Allen, meanwhile, captured his first-ever MVP award last season after three top-five voting finishes throughout his career. He was the MVP runner-up in 2020 before voting saw him finish third and fifth in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

How many Super Bowls do Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have?

Neither quarterback has ever made the trip to the Super Bowl. Both superstars have come incredibly close to the Big Game, having made it to the AFC Championship in 2020 and 2023, respectively, where both fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Josh Allen and the Bills narrowly missed out on another ticket to the Super Bowl in 2024, falling to the Chiefs, 32-29, in the AFC Championship Game.

Who won the 2024 NFL MVP award?

Josh Allen narrowly edged Lamar Jackson in the 2024 MVP race, ultimately capturing the award with 27 of 49 first-place votes (five more than Jackson).

