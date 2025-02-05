How to watch No. 7 USC vs. Wisconsin: Stream info for Wednesday’s Big Ten women’s college basketball game

Wednesday night features a can’t-miss women’s college basketball doubleheader on Peacock. Looking to rebound from their first conference loss of the season, JuJu Watkins and No. 7 USC begin the night with a historic matchup on the road against Wisconsin at 7:30 PM ET, where both programs will clash for the first time. Then, at 9:30 PM ET, No. 1 UCLA will put its 21-0 record to the test against No. 8 Ohio State at Pauley Pavilion.

See below to find out how to watch both games and additional information on how to follow this season’s Big Ten college basketball action.

USC aims to regain its footing after narrowly falling to Iowa over the weekend, where the Hawkeyes snapped the Trojans’ 15-game win streak and handed them their first Big Ten conference loss of the year. The loss also saw Lindsay Gottlieb’s unit drop from No. 4 to No. 7 in the AP Top 25. To bounce back, the Trojans must get past recent slow-start issues, having trailed at the end of first quarters in five of their 10 Big Ten matchups this year (including four of the last six). With tougher tests looming - including bouts with No. 8 Ohio State and No. 1 UCLA - leaving Wisconsin with a win will be crucial for USC.

Helping do just that will be two of the Big Ten’s best offensive catalysts in JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen, with the former leading all Big Ten scoring (24.7 PPG) and the latter ranking fifth (17.9) in the same category. Watkins’ domination can be found across USC’s leaderboards, where she’s No. 1 in field goals, three-pointers, and assists. Fresh off a 27-point performance against Iowa, the 19-year-old star will take center stage as USC seeks its 20th win of the year.

Iriafen, the graduate student bound for the WNBA draft, leads the pack behind Watkins in several categories and has scored in double digits in 20 of her 21 games this season. Beyond USC’s star duo of Watkins and Iriafen, Talia von Oelhoffen and Rayah Marshall stand out as two highly productive pieces with WNBA draft aspirations.

With nine losses in their last 10 games, the Badgers (11-11 overall) have experienced a free fall in the Big Ten standings. Amid the difficult stretch, junior Serah Williams has continued to shine on both ends of the floor. The 6-4 forward currently ranks third in Big Ten scoring (19.1 PPG) and is tied for second-most double doubles (11). Defensively, she ranks second in the conference in blocks (2.4) and rebounds (10.7). That’s not to mention she’s already a two-time Big Ten All-defense team honoree and was last year’s media vote for the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award.

Things won’t get easier for Wisconsin after Wednesday’s clash with USC, with matchups against Illinois and No. 20 Michigan State on the horizon. Though the Badgers are 2-9 in conference play, Marisa Moseley’s squad boasts an 8-3 record at home this year.

How to watch USC vs. Wisconsin women’s college basketball game:

When: Wednesday, February 5

Wednesday, February 5 Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin Time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET Live stream: Peacock

RELATED: Big Ten women’s Bracketology: The stats that explain UCLA, USC’s dominance

What other college basketball games are on NBC or Peacock on Wednesday?

Undefeated No. 1 UCLA hosts No. 8 Ohio State at 9:30 PM ET on Peacock.

JuJu Watkins, along with her family and friends, gives viewers an exclusive look into USC Trojans guards’ life and journey on and off the court. You can watch full episodes here.

