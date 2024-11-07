How to watch Omaha vs. Minnesota men’s basketball: Schedule, TV/stream info, preview

Minnesota welcomes Omaha to Williams Arena this Saturday on Peacock, where both squads will look to improve to 2-0 on the young college basketball season. With tip-off slated for 3:30 PM ET, find out how to watch the Golden Gophers and Mavericks face off with all the live stream information you need.

RELATED: The biggest questions and top storylines for the 2024-25 men’s college basketball season

The Golden Gophers enter the year after finishing 19-15 in 2023-24, their first winning season since 2018-19 and good for ninth in the Big Ten Conference. Dawson Garcia returns as Minnesota’s unquestioned leader and one of the conference’s best overall players, with Mike Mitchell Jr. looming as the team’s primary three-point threat. Garcia led the way in Minnesota’s season-opening win over Oral Roberts, where he torched the Golden Eagles for 30 points and four three-pointers.

Chris Crutchfield’s Mavericks will look to start fast in Minneapolis after finishing 2-13 in road contests last season. They’ll also aim to continue their rise under Crutchfield, who added six more wins last year (15-18) after finishing 9-23 in his first year (2022-23) at the helm. With last year’s top scorer (Frankie Fidler) gone, Omaha will lean on returners Tony Osburn and JJ White to step up offensively, who combined for 30 points in its season opener against Mid-America Christian.

How to watch Omaha vs. Minnesota

When : Saturday, November 9

: Saturday, November 9 Where : Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota Time : 3:30 PM ET

: 3:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

Omaha vs. Minnesota men’s basketball history

Minnesota enters Saturday’s matchup riding a three-game winning streak against Omaha. They last faced off in 2018, with the Golden Gophers winning convincingly by 28. The Mavericks’ closest shot at a win came in 2015 when they fell by just three points. All three of their prior meetings took place in Minnesota.

Nov. 6, 2018: Minnesota 104, Omaha 76

104, Omaha 76 Nov. 27, 2015: Minnesota 93, Omaha 90

93, Omaha 90 Dec. 20, 2013: Minnesota 92, Omaha 79

Omaha vs. Minnesota men’s basketball head-to-head record

The Golden Gophers are 3-0 all-time against the Mavericks.

Dawson Garcia 2023-24 stats

Garcia returns as the catalyst for Minnesota’s offense. The 23-year-old led the Golden Gophers in points and rebounds on a per-game basis last year while cementing his status as one of the Big Ten’s top frontcourt presences. Below are his stats from the 2023-24 season (per game).



Points: 17.6 (sixth in Big Ten)

17.6 (sixth in Big Ten) Rebounds: 6.7 (11th in Big Ten)

6.7 (11th in Big Ten) Blocks: 1.0 (13th in Big Ten)

1.0 (13th in Big Ten) Assists: 1.6

Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball top scorers

Minnesota took big losses with the departures of Cam Christie (NBA draft) and Pharrel Payne (transfer to Texas A&M). Behind primary options Dawson Garcia and Mike Mitchell Jr., the Golden Gophers will take production wherever they can find it. Parker Fox contributed 13 points in the team’s season-opening win against Oral Roberts, with Lu’Cye Patterson adding 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 22 minutes.

Omaha Mavericks men’s basketball top scorers

Frankie Fidler’s offseason transfer to Michigan State left Omaha without its top scorer (20.1 PPG) from last year. This season, the Mavericks are betting on Tony Osburn, Marquel Sutton, and JJ White to help fill the void. Osburn, a junior guard, established himself as one of Omaha’s top scorers in 2023-24, finishing second on the team in three-pointers made (50) and fifth in total points (218). He didn’t miss a beat in the Mavericks’ season opener against Mid-America Christian, collecting a team-high 16 points and four threes. JJ White and Grant Stubblefield each chipped in 14, while Sutton contributed four points in 11 minutes.

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock ?

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started