How to watch VCU vs. Duquesne: Live stream info for Thursday’s A10 women’s college basketball game

Prepare for Thursday’s women’s college basketball clash between the VCU Rams and the Duquesne Dukes on Peacock. Coverage starts at 7:30 PM ET, with tip-off set for 8 PM ET. Read further and learn how to watch Thursday’s game, which will be Peacock’s first A10 women’s college hoops broadcast of the season.

Currently 10th in the conference and 5-5 in its last 10, VCU (10-11 overall) heads to Pennsylvania to improve to .500 overall and in conference play (4-5). The Rams will look to junior guard Mary-Anna Asare to resume her scoring ways as she leads the team on per-game averages in points (15.4), assists (2.6), and steals (1.8). Senior forward Mykel Parham figures to handle the glass, an area she has excelled in while averaging 10.4 rebounds per game (18th best in all of women’s college basketball). Though Asare has paced the Rams in scoring, Zoli Khalil and Valentina Ojeda have split VCU’s last four games as the team’s highest scorers.

Duquesne welcomes VCU as it aims to extend its two-game winning streak. Fueling the Dukes’ offense is senior guard Megan McConnell, who stands as the team’s leader in points (19.1), rebounds (7.0), assists (5.4), and steals (4.1). She enters Thursday’s matchup as the A10’s overall leader in points, assists, and steals on a per-game basis. The Dukes (13-6 overall) - currently ninth in the A10 and 4-5 against conference opponents - would improve to 5-1 in their last six with a win over VCU.

How to watch VCU vs. Duquesne women’s college basketball game:

When: Thursday, January 30

Thursday, January 30 Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Live stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on NBC or Peacock on Thursday?

Minnesota travels to face JuJu Watkins and No. 4 USC at the Galen Center at 10 PM ET. You can stream the matchup on Peacock.

Are A10 women’s basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Seven Atlantic 10 women’s games, including all four A10 Championship Quarterfinal games, will be streamed live exclusively on Peacock, beginning with VCU at Duquesne.

Times are all ET.



Thursday, Jan. 30 : VCU at Duquense (8 PM)

: VCU at Duquense (8 PM) Thursday, Feb. 13 : Saint Joseph’s at Richmond (8 PM)

: Saint Joseph’s at Richmond (8 PM) Thursday, Feb. 20 : George Mason at Davidson (8 PM)

: George Mason at Davidson (8 PM) Friday, March 7: A10 Championship Quarterfinals (11 AM, 1:30 PM, 5 PM, 7:30 PM)

