UCLA guard Jones leaving Westwood to join rival USC for her final season

LOS ANGELES — Londynn Jones is switching schools in Los Angeles, going from Final Four team UCLA to Southern California.

The 5-foot-4 guard from nearby Riverside, California, was a 3-point threat during her three seasons with the Bruins, who lost to UConn in the national semifinals earlier this month.

Jones started 31 of 37 games and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention. She led the Bruins in 3-pointers with 37 and averaged 8.5 points and 1.8 assists last season.

“I began recruiting Londynn back when she was in eighth grade,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a statement. “I see Londynn as a dynamic combo guard who can impact the game in so many ways: off the bounce, as a shot creator for herself and others and as a fierce defender.”

Jones leaves Westwood owning the school’s single-season 3-point record with 87 as a sophomore. She also made the Pac-12 All-Freshman team.

She joins the Trojans, who lost in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament after star guard JuJu Watkins suffered a season-ending knee injury.