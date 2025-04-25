 Skip navigation
USC basketball recruit Arenas is out of an induced coma after vehicle crash
USC basketball recruit Arenas is out of an induced coma after vehicle crash
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Noelvi Marte, Will Vest & Jo Adell
Jack Flaherty Detroit Tigers
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Jack Flaherty fronts the list of terrific options for week of April 28th

nbc_dlb_karlanthonytowns_250425.jpg
Towns sparks Knicks in Game 3 win vs. Pistons
nbc_dlb_shedeursanderstalk_250425.jpg
Sanders avoids Rodgers moment in draft Round 1
nbc_roto_loveland_250425.jpg
Loveland a 'fringe TE1' candidate with Bears

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jesuit defeated Chatsworth 66-53 to win a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game.
USC basketball recruit Arenas is out of an induced coma after vehicle crash
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Noelvi Marte, Will Vest & Jo Adell
Jack Flaherty Detroit Tigers
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Jack Flaherty fronts the list of terrific options for week of April 28th

nbc_dlb_karlanthonytowns_250425.jpg
Towns sparks Knicks in Game 3 win vs. Pistons
nbc_dlb_shedeursanderstalk_250425.jpg
Sanders avoids Rodgers moment in draft Round 1
nbc_roto_loveland_250425.jpg
Loveland a ‘fringe TE1' candidate with Bears

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
UCLA guard Jones leaving Westwood to join rival USC for her final season

  
Published April 25, 2025 03:13 PM

LOS ANGELES — Londynn Jones is switching schools in Los Angeles, going from Final Four team UCLA to Southern California.

The 5-foot-4 guard from nearby Riverside, California, was a 3-point threat during her three seasons with the Bruins, who lost to UConn in the national semifinals earlier this month.

Jones started 31 of 37 games and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention. She led the Bruins in 3-pointers with 37 and averaged 8.5 points and 1.8 assists last season.

“I began recruiting Londynn back when she was in eighth grade,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a statement. “I see Londynn as a dynamic combo guard who can impact the game in so many ways: off the bounce, as a shot creator for herself and others and as a fierce defender.”

Jones leaves Westwood owning the school’s single-season 3-point record with 87 as a sophomore. She also made the Pac-12 All-Freshman team.

She joins the Trojans, who lost in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament after star guard JuJu Watkins suffered a season-ending knee injury.