How to watch 2025 WNBA Draft: Schedule, date, time, draft order, location, headlined by Paige Bueckers

The 2025 WNBA Draft takes place in New York City on Monday, April 14, as top prospects look to see their dreams come true. Live coverage begins at 7 PM ET on ESPN. See below for answers to all of your questions about the 2025 WNBA Draft along with the key dates to know leading up to the start of the 2025 WNBA season.

How to watch the 2025 WNBA Draft:

Date: Monday, April 14

Monday, April 14 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Where: The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York, NY

The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York, NY TV Channel: ESPN

What channel is the 2025 WNBA Draft on?

Coverage of the 2025 WNBA Draft will be available on ESPN.

Where is the 2025 WNBA Draft?

The 2025 WNBA Draft is set to take place at The Shed at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, NY.

2025 WNBA Draft Order:

First Round:



Dallas Wings Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles) Washington Mystics (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Golden State Valkyries Washington Mystics (from Atlanta, via Dallas) New York Liberty (from Phoenix) Connecticut Sun (from Indiana) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Chicago Sky (from Connecticut) Minnesota Lynx Dallas Wings (from New York, via Phoenix)

*Las Vegas has had its own first round pick rescinded.

Second Round:



Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles) Dallas Wings Minnesota Lynx (from Chicago, via Phoenix) Chicago Sky (from Washington via Las Vegas) Golden State Valkyries Atlanta Dream Indiana Fever (from Phoenix) Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Chicago Sky (from Las Vegas) Washington Mystics (from Connecticut) Minnesota Lynx Connecticut Sun (from New York, via Chicago)

Third Round:



Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles) Dallas Wings Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago) Seattle Storm (from Washington) Golden State Valkyries Dallas Wings (from Atlanta) Washington Mystics (from Phoenix) Indiana Fever Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces Atlanta Dream (from Connecticut) Minnesota Lynx New York Liberty

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

April 14: WNBA Draft

April 27: Training Camp Begins

May 16: Regular Season Begins

June 1-17: Commissioner’s Cup Tournament

July 1: Commissioner’s Cup Championship

July 17-21: WNBA All-Star Break

July 19: WNBA All-Star Game

September 11: Regular Season Ends

September 14: Playoffs Begin

October 17: Last Possible Finals Date



When does the 2025 WNBA season begin?

The 2025 WNBA season tips off on Friday, May 16 with three games:



Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics at 7:30 PM ET

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings at 7:30 PM ET

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries at 10:00 PM ET

2025 WNBA Draft - Predictions and Recent Shake-ups: