WNBA Draft Order 2025: Full list for all three rounds including Dallas Wings with first overall pick

After an exciting end to the women’s college basketball season, attention shifts to the 2025 WNBA Draft.

College stars will play an important role in the 2025 WNBA season, which will be the league’s longest ever at 44 games. The new season will also include more teams than ever before as the Golden State Valkyries will becomes the 13th program in the league.

Where will the top players land? Take a closer look at the WNBA draft order and top prospects below.

When is the 2025 WNBA Draft?

When: Monday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: The Shed at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, New York

How to watch: ESPN

Who has the first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft?

The Dallas Wings will make the first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft after winning the draft lottery. The Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics will round out the top three picks, respectively.

The Mystics have a league-high three first round picks, followed by the Wings and Sun with two each.

Though there are now 13 teams in the WNBA, there will only be 12 picks made in the first round of the draft. The Las Vegas Aces do not have a first-round draft pick after it was rescinded by the league for violating league rules regarding player benefits.

How is the WNBA draft order determined?

The draft order is determined by the reverse order of the league standings from the previous season — except for the top four picks. The four teams that did not advance to the WNBA playoffs are entered into a draft lottery in order to determine the order of the first four picks in the draft.

The Wings have the No. 1 pick in the draft this year for the first time in franchise history. Though the Los Angeles Sparks had the worst record in the WNBA last season — and therefore the best odds to win the lottery — they wound up with the No. 2 pick, which they later traded to the Storm.

Who is likely to be selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft?

Just as Caitlin Clark was the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, UConn star Paige Bueckers is expected to be selected first in this year’s draft. Bueckers, who is fresh off winning a national championship, averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game over her four seasons with the Huskies.

Other top draft prospects include USC’s Kiki Iriafen, Notre Dame’s Sonia Citron, LSU’s Aneesah Morrow and TCU’s Hailey Van Lith.

Iriafen stepped up in a big way when star teammate JuJu Watkins suffered an ACL injury in the Trojans’ second-round game vs. Mississippi State. After losing Watkins, Iriafen maintained her composure and led USC to a win with a season-high 36 points.

Because teammate Olivia Miles has elected to play another year at the college level, Citron is the top prospect coming out of Notre Dame. Citron was first-team All-ACC and ACC All-Defensive Team in her senior season, averaging 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

LSU’s Morrow led the nation in rebounding (13.5 per game) and double-doubles (29) last season.

Van Lith was named the Big 12 Player of the Year after her season with TCU (her third college school). This past season, Van Lith averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. She was also a member of the 2024 Olympic 3x3 basketball team.

Other notable prospects include Dominique Malonga from the French national team, Maryland’s Shyanne Sellers and Kentucky’s Georgia Amoore.

Complete 2025 WNBA Draft order

First round

Dallas Wings Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles Sparks) Washington Mystics (from Chicago Sky) Washington Mystics Golden State Valkyries Washington Mystics (from Atlanta Dream) Connecticut Sun (from New York Liberty) Connecticut Sun (from Indiana Fever) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm) Chicago Sky (from Connecticut Sun) Minnesota Lynx Dallas Wings (from New York Liberty)

Second round

Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles Sparks) Dallas Wings Minnesota Lynx (from Chicago Sky) Chicago Sky (from Washington Mystics) Golden State Valkyries Atlanta Dream Indiana Fever (from Phoenix Mercury) Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm) Chicago Sky (from Las Vegas Aces) Washington Mystics (from Connecticut Sun) Minnesota Lynx Connecticut Sun (from New York Liberty)

Third round