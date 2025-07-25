Watch Now
How golfers outside Top 70 have fared at 3M Open
Golf Central examines notable golfers outside the top 70 of the FedExCup Playoffs and how they fared in second-round action at the 3M Open, including Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim, and others.
Woad ‘ready for the moment’ in pro debut
The Golf Central crew analyzes Lottie Woad's precocious pro debut through two rounds at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open and Nelly Korda's quest to get back in the win column.
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
Jake Knapp says his ball-striking has been the difference-maker so far for him in the 3M Open, as well as a disciplined approach in his 13 under first two days. Watch his highlights and hear from the smooth swinger.
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
The Golf Central desk examines how the golfers fighting for a FedExCup Playoff spot performed in the opening round of the 3M Open.
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
The Golf Central Pregame crew react to Lottie Woad's incredible professional debut after hitting a 67 in the first round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to discuss the key storylines from the U.S. Junior Amateur and Charlie Woods' recruitment.
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
Hear from Nelly Korda and Lottie Woad as they prepare for the Scottish Open. Golf Central also discusses Woad's professional debut at Dundonald Links.
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points
Amy Rogers reports on the why the 3M Open is a crucial chance for golfers on the bubble to pick up both FedExCup and Ryder Cup points.
How will Bradley choose end of Ryder Cup roster?
After Jordan Spieth candidly assesses his Ryder Cup chances, George Savaricas and Paige Mackenzie weigh the back end of the Ryder Cup U.S. Team picture and what could be the deciding factors in those last few spots.
After Open T4, Li on the hunt for PGA Tour card
Haotong Li tells Amy Rogers about his motivation for a PGA Tour card after a T4 finish in The Open gave him a spot in the 3M Open. He says that showing at Portrush gave him confidence he can compete with the best.