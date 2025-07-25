 Skip navigation
Top News

Lee Kiefer
Lee Kiefer adds first individual world title to her three Olympic fencing gold medals
NCAA Football: Alabama A&amp;M at Cincinnati
American Conference deserves fair shot at College Football Playoff, commissioner says
Tim Pernetti
Tim Pernetti on Memphis’ attempted move to Big 12: Your job is to do what’s best for the school

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_winner_intrv_250525v2.jpg
Arensman ‘absolutely destroyed’ after Stage 19 win
cyclingstage19thumbnailvideo.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
nbc_cyc_pogacar_intrv_250725.jpg
Pogacar on exhausting Stage 19: ‘Happy it’s over’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Caitlin Clark’s WNBA rookie card fetches $660,000 at auction in a record-breaking sale

  
Published July 25, 2025 12:51 PM

Caitlin Clark has set yet another record, this time with her 2024 WNBA rookie card selling for the most money yet for a female athlete at a public auction.

Clark’s Rookie Royalty WNBA Flawless Logowoman 1/1 card sold for $660,000. That sale price tops the previous mark of $366,000 for Clark’s 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl 1/1 PSA 10 in March.

The card that sold is signed and inscribed with Clark’s scoring total for her rookie season. The card also includes a Logowoman patch seen on WNBA jerseys, making such cards a top pick for collectors. This card entered extended bidding at $336,000 before reaching the final sale price.

The Flawless Logowoman was one of seven Clark cards sold at Fanatics Collect and one of four cards from Panini America’s 2024 Rookie Royalty WNBA collection.

Now 14 cards featuring Clark have sold at public auction easily topping her salary this season with the Indiana Fever, with the latest going for more than Clark is scheduled to make over her rookie contract with Indiana.

This mark may be challenged Aug. 9 when an Immaculate Logowoman 1/1 Clark card is scheduled for sale. The price for that card was at $180,000 before a buyer’s premium on 17 bids.