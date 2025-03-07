How to watch Loyola Chicago vs. UMass, Saint Joseph’s vs. LaSalle in Saturday’s A-10 doubleheader on USA

Four Atlantic 10 squads meet on Saturday in a men’s college basketball doubleheader on USA Network.

Loyola Chicago and UMass start things off at 12:30 pm ET, followed by Saint Joseph’s against LaSalle at 2:30 pm ET. Saturday’s games are each team’s final matchups before the A-10 conference tournament begins on March 12. Read further to learn how to watch both matchups on USA Network.

Loyola Chicago vs. UMass key storylines

Winners of eight of their last 10, Loyola Chicago enters Saturday’s clash boasting a strong 11-6 conference record as it eyes optimal positioning for the A-10 tournament. The Ramblers will lean on their talented guards - junior Jayden Dawson (13.4 PPG) and senior Des Watson (12.6) - to get scoring rolling against a UMass defense allowing the third-most PPG to opposing offenses. Senior forward Francis Nwaokorie, who leads the team with 5.1 rebounds per game, looms as a crucial component in the team’s push for a final regular-season win. Though Loyola Chicago finished with an impressive 16-1 home record this year, it owns a 4-5 record in road contests.

Coming off of a stunningly close defeat to St. Bonaventure of 73-72 on Wednesday, UMass will attempt to recoup a loss at its home arena on Saturday. The Minutemen (12-18 overall) enter the contest currently 10th in the A-10, with a 7-10 record against conference opponents. Having lost seven of its last 10, Frank Martin’s squad aims to finish its season with an upset win over Loyala Chicago. To counter the Ramblers’ fifth-ranked offense (74.2 PPG), Martin will deploy senior guard Rashool Diggins, who currently leads the team with 17.2 PPG. Behind him, expect senior forward Daniel Rivera to assert himself on the glass, leading the team with 7.3 rebounds per game.

How to watch Loyola Chicago vs. UMass

When: Saturday, March 8

Saturday, March 8 Where: Mullins Center - Amherst, Massachusetts

Mullins Center - Amherst, Massachusetts Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Saint Joseph’s vs. LaSalle key storylines

Saint Joseph’s finds itself battling Loyola Chicago and Dayton University atop the conference standings. The Hawks have lost just two out of their last 10, building to a conference record of 11-6. Leading the charge is the combined play of sophomore guard Xzayvier Brown, senior guard Erik Reynolds II, and junior forward Rasheer Fleming, who all average between 15 to 17 PPG. Together, the trio has given the Hawks the A-10’s third-ranked offense (75.9 PPG), with Brown leading the team in assists (4.8) and Fleming dominating the glass with 8.6 rebounds per game.

Losers of eight straight, LaSalle has drifted to the bottom of the conference, with a 12-18 overall mark and 4-13 conference record. The Explorers will primarily look to senior guard Corey McKeithan, who averages 14.8 points per game, and senior guard Jahil White (6.3 rebounds per game) to keep things close. LaSalle’s last win (73-67 over George Washington) came back on Feb. 1, where freshman guard Deuce Jones chipped in 19 points and six assists. Head coach Fran Dunphy is set to retire following Saturday’s outing.

How to watch Saint Joseph’s vs. LaSalle

When: Saturday, March 8

Saturday, March 8 Where: John Glaser Arena - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John Glaser Arena - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

How do I watch Atlantic 10 basketball games on USA Network?

Fans can look forward to exclusive coverage of the 2025 Atlantic 10 Men’s Championship first round, second round, and quarterfinals across USA Network and NBC Sports digital platforms. Click here for the full schedule.

