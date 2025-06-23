Biggest NBA Draft night trades: Kobe Bryant to Lakers, Celtics get Bill Russell, Luka Doncic-Trae Young swap

The weeks leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft have been far from quiet. With Kevin Durant reportedly traded to the Rockets and rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo, unanswered questions linger throughout the association ahead of draft night. History has proven the night’s pivotal role in some of the association’s most consequential, league-defining trades.

With the 2025 NBA Draft just days away, let’s revisit 12 of the biggest NBA Draft night trades that altered the course of league history.

(Note: List in chronological order)

Bill Russell traded from St. Louis Hawks to Boston Celtics (1956)

The Celtics altered the course of the NBA and North American sports at large when they traded for Bill Russell during the 1956 draft. After being selected by the St. Louis Hawks with the second overall pick, Red Auerbach’s Celtics moved Ed Macauley and Cliff Hagan to acquire the eventual 12-time All-Star. Russell would go on to win an unprecedented 11 championships in Boston, capturing five MVP awards throughout his 13-year career.

Scottie Pippen traded from Seattle SuperSonics to Chicago Bulls (1987)

Seattle helped Chicago build its 1990s dynasty when it sent the fifth overall pick to the Windy City. After giving up Olden Polynice and the eighth overall pick, the Bulls swiftly selected Scottie Pippen, who would go on to form one of the NBA’s all-time duos alongside Michael Jordan. Pippen spent 11 years in Chicago as a versatile small forward, winning six titles in eight seasons, and finishing his career with seven All-Star nods and eight NBA All-Defensive First Team honors.

Chris Webber and Penny Hardaway swap between Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors (1993)

The 1993 draft had major implications for Chris Webber and Penny Hardaway‘s respective NBA careers. Orlando used the first overall pick to select Webber, while Hardaway found himself drafted by Golden State third overall. Shortly after, the Magic traded Webber’s draft rights to the Warriors, netting them a piece of their future in Hardaway. He’d go on to form a dynamic duo with legend Shaquille O’Neal, leading Orlando to the 1995 NBA Finals. Webber captured Rookie of the Year honors with Golden State in 1993, kickstarting his eventual Hall of Fame career.

Kobe Bryant traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Los Angeles Lakers (1996)

Drafted out of Philadelphia’s Lower Merion High School, Kobe Bryant was immediately traded by the Hornets to the Lakers (in exchange for Vlade Divac), where he spent 20 seasons and forged a path as one of the association’s all-time greats. He would go on to win five NBA Championships, two Finals MVP trophies, and play in 18 All-Star games (1996, 2000-2016). Bryant remains the NBA’s fourth all-time leading scorer (33,643). He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Kobe Bryant poses for a portrait after being selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft on June 26, 1996 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1996 NBAE (Photo by Andy Hayt/NBAE via Getty Images) NBAE via Getty Images

Ray Allen and Stephon Marbury swapped between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks (1996)

Ray Allen, selected fifth overall by the Timberwolves, was shipped along with Andrew Lang to the Bucks for fourth overall pick, Stephon Marbury. Allen would quickly ascend to superstar status and fan favorite in Milwaukee, cementing his status as one of the league’s elite three-point shooters and all-time great shotmaker. His two titles and 10 All-Star appearances loom large throughout his career accomplishments. Marbury would be named to two All-Star teams and receive two All-NBA nods throughout his 13-year NBA career.

Vince Carter and Antawn Jamison swapped between Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors (1998)

This draft night swap between Vince Carter and Antawn Jamison, teammates at UNC, left Carter to begin his legacy with a three-year-old franchise in the Raptors. He’d go on to change the franchise forever, leading Toronto to its first-ever winning season and playoff appearance in the 1999-2000 season. Although he went on to spend his 22-year career with several teams, his most notable accomplishments came with the Raptors. He was named 1999’s Rookie of the Year and won the still-iconic NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2000. Five of his eight All-Star appearances came with Toronto. Jamison forged a successful 16-year career, with two All-Star nods to his name.

Dirk Nowitzki traded to Dallas Mavericks from Milwaukee Bucks for Robert Traylor package (1998)

Robert Traylor played with the Bucks from 1998 to 2000, where he went on to help Milwaukee reach the playoffs. Traylor was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers after his first two seasons in the NBA. In stark contrast, Dirk Nowitzki earned the MVP award with the Mavericks in 2007, and later took the team to their first and only NBA Championship in 2011. He went on to be named the Finals MVP that year.

Pau Gasol traded to the Memphis Grizzlies from the Atlanta Hawks (2001)

Pau Gasol quickly became a star in Vancouver, going on to win the 2001-2002 Rookie of the Year, and leading the Grizzlies to their first playoff appearance in 2004. Later in his career, Gasol became a two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

Ray Allen traded to Boston Celtics from Seattle SuperSonics for Jeff Green package (2007)

Ray Allen helped lead the Celtics to the 2007-08 NBA Championship. Allen also holds the franchise record for highest free-throw percentage at 91.4%. Jeff Green’s time in Seattle was extremely short-lived, staying for one season before the franchise was relocated to Oklahoma City. Green was an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection and played alongside Kevin Durant.

Kawhi Leonard traded to the San Antonio Spurs from the Indiana Pacers (2011)

Kawhi Leonard spent the first seven seasons of his career with San Antonio and left a tremendous impact. In 2014, Leonard led the Spurs to their fifth NBA Championship title, while also earning NBA Finals MVP. Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2018, where he quickly became a franchise staple. Leonard led Toronto to a title in 2019, picking up his second NBA Finals MVP award.

Philadelphia 76ers trade Jayson Tatum and first-round pick to Boston Celtics for Markelle Fultz (2017)

The Jayson Tatum for Markelle Fultz trade still haunts the Sixers. Tatum has been named an All-Star in six of his first eight seasons with the Celtics and helped lead Boston to a title in 2024. Fultz played 33 total games with the 76ers as a shoulder injury impacted his overall performance. He was traded to the Orlando Magic in 2019 and is currently a member of the Sacramento Kings.

Luka Doncic and Trae Young swap between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks (2018)

The Mavericks acquired the rights to Luka Doncic in a swap with the Hawks for Trae Young. Doncic went on to win Rookie of the Year after the 2018-2019 season, but Young also had an impressive debut, making the swap a win-win for both teams. Doncic has emerged as one of the league’s top scorers, with five All-Star and five All-NBA First Team selections. Young is a four-time All-Star, and the youngest player in NBA history to reach 12,000 points and 4,500 assists.