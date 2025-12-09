NBA Cup 2025: Quarterfinals preview, format, how much money players can win in NBA’s in-season tournament

We have reached the NBA Cup quarterfinals, the eight-team knockout round — now things get serious. Especially for the players on those teams, because the money is now very real.

Here is everything you need to know about the NBA Cup quarterfinals matchups on Tuesday and Wednesday, and what happens from there.

What’s the NBA Cup 2025 format?

This is the one thing that has remained largely the same through the three years of the NBA Cup. First, all 30 teams were drawn into one of the six five-team groups (three East groups and three West groups). Each team plays the other teams in its group once — four games total — and those games count double as both regular-season and NBA Cup games.

The six group winners plus a wild card from each conference advance to the quarterfinals, where we are now. Those teams are placed in an eight-team knockout bracket (East vs. East, West vs. West, until the Finals). Starting with Tuesday’s games, they are single-elimination.

What are the quarterfinals matchups?

Eastern Conference

Dec. 9 (on Amazon Prime)

Miami Heat at Orlando Magic

Game Analysis: After a slow start to their season, Orlando found its footing just as the NBA Cup got rolling. Not only did the Magic sweep into the quarterfinals, but it also comes in hot, having gone 7-3 in their last 10 with a top-10 offense and defense over that stretch. However, the Magic will enter the game without their best player this season, Franz Wagner, who suffered a high ankle sprain on Sunday.

Miami has been one of the great surprises of the season, with Erik Spoelstra flipping the Heat offense on its head, putting in an up-tempo, fast-decision offense that shuns picks in favor of isolation attacks. The good news is that the Heat are basically healthy for this game, with Norman Powell and Tyler Herro ready to go. The bad news is they come in cold having dropped three in a row, and in the past couple of weeks their defense and offense have fallen off.

New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors

Game Analysis: Watch the tempo of this game to get a clue how it is going. Toronto wants to run — it starts more of its possessions in transition than any team in the league, and it’s got the athletes who can finish in space with Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley. Toronto relies on a pressure defense to fuel its transition offense, but when forced into the half-court, it banks on Brandon Ingram and his midrange game to power things (Toronto as a team loves the midrange).

The Knicks will run when they get the chance, but this is the team with the league’s sixth-best first-shot half-court offense behind Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. New York comes in red hot, having won 7-of-8.

Western Conference

Dec. 10 (on Amazon Prime)

Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Analysis: Oklahoma City has been a juggernaut so far this season — 23-1 with a 15.9 net rating that is on pace to set an NBA record. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the headlines — he appears the early frontrunner to repeat as MVP — and they have Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, but what really drives the Thunder is their league-best defense. OKC’s 104.1 defensive rating is 6.5 points per 100 possessions better than any team in the league.

San Antonio at Los Angeles Lakers

When are the NBA Cup quarterfinals, Finals?

Here is the schedule for the quarterfinals and beyond:

Quarterfinals: Dec. 9 and 10

Semifinals: Dec. 13 (Las Vegas)

Championship: Dec. 16 (Las Vegas)

NBA Cup 2025 odds

Here are the odds for the eight teams remaining to win the NBA Cup, via our partners at DraftKings:

Oklahoma City (-120)

New York (+475)

Los Angeles Lakers (+500)

Orlando (+1200)

Miami (+1200)

Toronto (+1400)

San Antonio (+1800)

Phoenix (+9000)

How much money does the champion get?

As the Lakers’ LaRavia said above, the prize money motivates the players — and every roster player in the quarterfinals will get a bonus check out of this. However, they all have their eyes on the big prize.

How big? This is how the payouts break down:

• Each player on the team that wins the championship: $530,933

• Each player on the team that loses in the championship: $212,373

• Each player on a team that loses in the semifinals: $106,187

• Each player on a team that loses in the quarterfinals: $53,093

Who won the 2024 NBA Cup?

Milwaukee bounced back from an ugly 2-8 start to the season to find its footing in NBA Cup games and went on a run behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. He lifted them to the Cup Finals against Oklahoma City, where Antetokounmpo had a 26-point triple-double, completely controlling the game on both ends of the court.

GIANNIS, BUCKS WIN THE #EmiratesNBACup 🏆



🔥 26 PTS

🔥 19 REB

🔥 10 AST

🔥 3 BLK

🔥 2 STL



pic.twitter.com/tHDReTvS25 — NBA (@NBA) December 18, 2024

How to Watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock

