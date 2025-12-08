 Skip navigation
Orlando’s Franz Wagner suffers high ankle sprain, reportedly to miss 2-4 weeks

  
Published December 8, 2025 05:07 PM

Considering how it looked when the injury happened, this is good news.

An MRI revealed Orlando’s Franz Wagner has suffered a high ankle sprain, the team announced Monday.

While the Magic would not put a timetable on his return, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced 2-4 weeks, which is in line with what Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes has found in his database of injuries, players usually miss about 10 games with a high ankle sprain, but that time can vary.

The injury occurred near the end of the first quarter on Sunday, when the Magic were in Madison Square Garden facing the Knicks. During a fast break, New York big man Ariel Hukporti flew in to block a pass to Wagner, and the German went to the ground and instantly grabbed his left knee. He had to be helped off the court.

Wagner has played at an All-Star level this season, averaging 23.4 points and 6.2 rebounds a game while shooting 35.4% from 3-point range. He exits the lineup just as Paolo Banchero returns from his groin strain.

Wagner will be out Tuesday when the Magic host the Miami Heat in an NBA Cup quarterfinal game, with a trip to Las Vegas on the line.

