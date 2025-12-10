 Skip navigation
Chris Paul: ‘I’m actually at peace with everything,’ reportedly working with Clippers on trade

  
Published December 10, 2025 11:47 AM

Chris Paul says he is in a good place.

He also wants to end his NBA career in a new place.

Less than two weeks after the LA Clippers sent him home from a road trip and parted ways with the future Hall of Famer — and arguably the best Clipper ever to wear the jersey — Paul told People’s Jordan Greene he is looking on the positive side of what happened.

“But honestly, I’m home. My daughter had tryouts yesterday. My nephew had a basketball game. My son has a game coming up on the 12th. I have never seen my son play a game in person. Not a middle school game, not a high school game. So I’m excited about seeing him play...

“I’m actually at peace with everything. More than anything, I’m excited about being around and getting a chance to play a small role in whatever anything looks like next.”

What comes next is five days from now, Dec. 15, when Paul becomes eligible to be traded, and the Clippers are working with Paul and his agent to find him a new home. While there are teams looking for point guard depth, finding a new home for CP3 may not be that easy because league sources told NBC Sports that teams interested in him are just willing to wait the Clippers out, wait for them to waive him, and then sign Paul as a free agent.

However it comes to pass, Chris Paul will finish his career on an NBA roster somewhere, and he seems more open to those final months being farther away from his family in Southern California than he might have previously preferred.

Also on the Paul front, his coach with the Clippers, Tyronn Lue, denied the reports that he and CP3 were not on speaking terms in the run-up to Paul being sent away from the team. Here is what Lue said, via Law Murray of The Athletic.

“We were talking,” Lue said when asked if he was on speaking terms with Paul throughout November. “How you gonna play if I’m not talking to him? There was a stretch where we said he wasn’t gonna play, he was gonna be out of the rotation, that was tough for him, because he’s a competitor and what the game means to him and what he brings every single day. But after that, it wasn’t really much.”

