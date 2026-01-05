How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers: TV/live stream info for tonight’s game

Don’t miss tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday tripleheader. The action begins at 7:00 PM ET when the New York Knicks take on the Detroit Pistons. Then, at 8:30 PM, the Denver Nuggets go head-to-head with the Philadelphia 76ers. At 10:00 PM, the action heats up on the West Coast with a Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers showdown.

See below for additional information on how to watch each game and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Denver Nuggets:

The Nuggets have lost four of their last five games, most recently dropping back-to-back contests against the Cleveland Cavaliers (Jan. 2) and the Brooklyn Nets (Jan. 4). Both games were played without three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who is out for at least four weeks after hyperextending his left knee in the team’s loss against the Heat on December 29.

Jokic is the only player in the league averaging a triple-double. He is currently sixth in the NBA in scoring with 29.6 points per game.

Philadelphia 76ers:

The 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 130-119 on Saturday, earning their third straight win. Tyrese Maxey scored 36 points, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe both scored 26 points, and Paul George finished with 15.

“The biggest difference is we just feel better as a unit. We trust in the process of this team,” said George after the win. “It’s safe to say everybody in this locker room is starting to enjoy the game. We’re starting to enjoy being out on that floor, playing on both ends. And I think we’re just jelling.”

RELATED: NBA power rankings: Pistons take over top spot

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers:

When: Tonight, Monday, January 5

Tonight, Monday, January 5 Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons - 7:00 PM ET on Peacock

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers - 10:00 PM ET on Peacock

