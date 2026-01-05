How to watch New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons: TV/live stream info for tonight’s game

Head to Peacock and NBCSN tonight for an exciting NBA tripleheader. The action begins at 7:00 PM ET when the top two teams in the Eastern Conference — New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons — meet for the first time this season.

At 8:30 PM, the Denver Nuggets go head-to-head with the Philadelphia 76ers. At 10:00 PM, the action heats up on the West Coast with a Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers showdown.

See below for additional information on how to watch each game and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

New York Knicks:

The Knicks fell 130-119 on Saturday, in the team’s third straight loss. Jalen Brunson scored 31 points. With 29.3 points per game this season, Brunson is on pace for career highs in scoring and field goal attempts per game (21.8)

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds in his first game back since sitting out with an illness (Jan. 2). Miles McBride scored 20 off the bench.

New York has allowed over 125 points per game over its recent three-game losing streak, but looks to bounce back tonight.

“We’ve hit a little bit of adversity, said Knicks head coach Mike Brown after Saturday’s loss. “I’ve never been part of a team that has not gone through adversity throughout the course of the year ... now for us it’s about how do we respond?”

Detroit Pistons:

The Pistons defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-110 yesterday afternoon, improving to a 26-9 record. Last season, the Pistons didn’t earn their 26th win until February 7.

Cade Cunningham scored 27 points, 7 assists, and finished with 6 rebounds. Daniss Jenkins added 25 off the bench, and Duncan Robinson finished with 12.

2 threes off the bench for Daniss Jenkins 🎯 pic.twitter.com/uz6CfhCYO0 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 4, 2026

The Pistons have been first in the Eastern Conference since November 7 and own the second-best record in the league behind the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-6).

How to watch New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons:

When: Tonight, Monday, January 5

Tonight, Monday, January 5 Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers - 8:30 PM ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers - 10:00 PM ET on Peacock and NBCSN

