How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers: TV/live stream info for tonight’s game

Don’t miss tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday tripleheader. The action begins at 7:00 PM ET when the New York Knicks take on the Detroit Pistons. Then, at 8:30 PM, the Denver Nuggets go head-to-head with the Philadelphia 76ers. At 10:00 PM, the action heats up on the West Coast with a Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers showdown.

RELATED: NBA power rankings: Pistons take over top spot

See below for additional information on how to watch each game and follow all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Golden State Warriors:

The Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 123-114 on Saturday. Stephen Curry scored 31 points, including six three-pointers. The two-time MVP is averaging 30.2 points per game over his last 10 games played.

Pullin' up from deeeeeep 🎯@Chase || Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/jNzm6SiF83 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2026

Jimmy Butler and Quinten Post each finished with 15 points in Saturday’s victory.

RELATED: Watch Warriors Draymond Green get ejected (again) for arguing call

LA Clippers:

The Clippers fell 146-115 to the Boston Celtics on Saturday, ending their six-game win streak. The loss marked the most points allowed by the Clippers (146) and the worst margin of defeat (31) this season.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 22 points. The two-time NBA Champion and Finals MVP is averaging 36.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.7 steals, and 1.4 blocks over the last seven games.

RELATED: Clippers wing Derrick Jones Jr. suffers Grade 2 MCL sprain, to be re-evaluated in six weeks

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers:

When: Tonight, Monday, January 5

Tonight, Monday, January 5 Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on tonight?

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.