NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews passes Sundin, sets Maple Leafs’ franchise record with 421st career goal
Baylor v TCU
Onetime NBA draft pick James Nnaji of Baylor gets frequent boos in college debut at TCU

Watch Warriors Draymond Green get ejected for arguing call

  
Published January 4, 2026 12:38 AM

For the second time in the last four games he played in the Chase Center, Draymond Green was ejected.

With a couple of minutes left in the first half, Green was frustrated that there was no call (3 seconds or travel) on Utah’s Kyle Filipowski — and he let the baseline official know it. That led to the first technical, but Green could not let it go (as has happened before). Eventually, he was handed a second technical and an ejection.

With this latest ejection, Green has nine technicals this season (in just 29 games), putting him more than halfway to the total of 16 and an automatic one-game suspension.

The Warriors won the game 123-114, behind 31 points from Stephen Curry. Green had eight points and three rebounds prior to his ejection.

Mentions
GSW_Green_Draymond.jpg Draymond Green