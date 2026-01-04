Watch Warriors Draymond Green get ejected for arguing call

For the second time in the last four games he played in the Chase Center, Draymond Green was ejected.

With a couple of minutes left in the first half, Green was frustrated that there was no call (3 seconds or travel) on Utah’s Kyle Filipowski — and he let the baseline official know it. That led to the first technical, but Green could not let it go (as has happened before). Eventually, he was handed a second technical and an ejection.

Draymond got two techs and was ejected in this sequence 😳 pic.twitter.com/J4PeJXNNIP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 4, 2026

With this latest ejection, Green has nine technicals this season (in just 29 games), putting him more than halfway to the total of 16 and an automatic one-game suspension.

The Warriors won the game 123-114, behind 31 points from Stephen Curry. Green had eight points and three rebounds prior to his ejection.