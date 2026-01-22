 Skip navigation
NBA Minutes Report: How Jimmy Butler’s injury, Domantas Sabonis’ return impacts minutes

  
Published January 22, 2026 11:49 AM

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also extremely generous. Be sure to follow him to check out all of his baseball data as well.

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Warriors lose Jimmy Butler to torn ACL
With Butler’s season-ending injury, fantasy managers are forced to pivot after the loss of a top-25 player.

Atlanta Hawks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jalen Johnson38.236.636
Nickeil Alexander-Walker33.932.833.4
Dyson Daniels32.632.934.1
Onyeka Okongwu31.432.933.2
CJ McCollum25.826.626.2
Luke Kennard19.519.321
Corey Kispert18.81918.2
Vít Krejčí16.718.421.1
Zaccharie Risacher28.7
Kristaps Porziņģis20.9

The Hawks have been without Kristaps Porziņģis and Zaccharie Risacher for six games and will be without them for another week. I recorded a video this week discussing the Hawks’ rotation in the wake of that.

Boston Celtics

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jaylen Brown34.133.135.2
Payton Pritchard33.632.132.4
Derrick White31.133.235.4
Sam Hauser28.429.527.8
Neemias Queta26.826.425.5
Anfernee Simons23.625.925.3
Baylor Scheierman20.317.314.5
Jordan Walsh14.517.817.5
Luka Garza14.417.519.6

It’s just lather, rinse, repeat with the Celtics this season. Sam Hauser is now seeing the majority of the minutes at power forward, but that spot has been a rotation all season. I should note that Neemias Queta is a top 100 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks, averaging 12 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.6 blocks over his last seven games.

Brooklyn Nets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Michael Porter Jr.31.131.532.9
Nic Claxton2828.427.6
Noah Clowney27.128.129.3
Drake Powell2524.721.8
Nolan Traore22.222.821.5
Day’Ron Sharpe21.620.322.6
Terance Mann21.619.722.6
Ziaire Williams21.421.422.4
Egor Dëmin21.422.725.5
Cam Thomas19.82222.5

The Nets scored just 66 points against the Knicks on Wednesday. 66 points in a full NBA game. Woof. This team is fully healthy as well. After a strong stretch, Egor Dëmin has come back down to Earth, and the Nets are simply rotating too many players to get much value out of most of them.

Charlotte Hornets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Brandon Miller29.332.129.9
Kon Knueppel29.13129.6
Moussa Diabaté26.929.829.8
Miles Bridges26.329.330.3
Sion James23.721.323.3
Grant Williams21.617.416.7
Ryan Kalkbrenner20.918.219.1
LaMelo Ball20.924.725
Collin Sexton19.818.419.5

The Hornets are pretty healthy now, but they have decided to limit LaMelo Ball‘s minutes in recent games to help him through a few bumps and bruises. In fact, he’s even come off the bench recently ahead of back-to-backs. It’s unclear how long this will last, but it’s a situation worth monitoring. Moussa Diabaté has also seen his fantasy value take a hit since Ryan Kalkbrenner returned to cut into his minutes, but that shouldn’t have been a surprise.

Chicago Bulls

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Coby White31.230.929.6
Nikola Vučević3132.232.8
Jalen Smith29.828.525.1
Matas Buzelis29.828.929.8
Tre Jones26.626.627.1
Ayo Dosunmu26.325.926.3
Isaac Okoro24.626.526.8
Kevin Huerter22.923.424.5

Josh Giddey (hamstring) remains out but could return over the weekend or next week. That could impact Tre Jones’ value, but Jones has been a top 55 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks, averaging 15 points, 7.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in six games. He’s worth playing until Giddey returns. Patrick Williams is also dealing with an ankle sprain, which has led to more minutes for Jalen Smith, who has been a top 100 player over the last two weeks. I’d love to see Ayo Dosunmu traded to a place where he can play a bit more.

Cleveland Cavaliers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Donovan Mitchell37.135.735
Evan Mobley34.334.234.1
Jaylon Tyson33.830.427.3
Jarrett Allen32.130.930.7
De’Andre Hunter23.221.822.9
Dean Wade21.821.817.3
Nae’Qwan Tomlin21.621.118.7
Craig Porter Jr.20.619.121

Sam Merrill and Darius Garland remain out, which has led to more minutes for Jaylon Tyson and Dean Wade, who returned from an injury of his own. Tyson has been a fringe top 100 player, and Garland is expected to miss at least another week, which should help Tyson maintain his value. Wade played 16 minutes in his return and then 27 minutes in his second game, so he’s likely to play near 30 minutes a game in the coming weeks.

Dallas Mavericks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Max Christie30.531.831.8
Naji Marshall28.831.330.5
Cooper Flagg27.825.831.2
Dwight Powell26.426.622.3
Caleb Martin24.621.316.5
Ryan Nembhard21.820.620.1
Moussa Cisse21.619.119.2
Klay Thompson21.522.922.6
Brandon Williams20.922.121.4

Cooper Flagg returned this week after missing two games, but Daniel Gafford has been battling an ankle injury, which has led to more minutes for Moussa Cisse and Dwight Powell. None of the big men are worth chasing other than Naji Marshall, who is at the center of some trade rumors and could be dealt into a bench role on a contender soon.

Denver Nuggets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Peyton Watson3434.435.5
Jamal Murray33.535.236.1
Spencer Jones32.430.428.4
Aaron Gordon31.930.828
Jalen Pickett27.527.828.6
Tim Hardaway Jr.26.629.629.9
DaRon Holmes II25.815.215.9
Bruce Brown21.522.523.7
Hunter Tyson20.911.816.6

The Nuggets’ injury list is incredibly long. Cameron Johnson remains out indefinitely, but Jonas Valanciunas and Christian Braun could both return this weekend, while Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are managing bumps and bruises that don’t figure to keep them out long. Peyton Watson has been incredible in the interim, averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks in the last seven games, which is top 40 value in fantasy basketball.

Detroit Pistons

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Cade Cunningham30.833.334.1
Jalen Duren27.82826.3
Tobias Harris27.727.923.5
Duncan Robinson27.727.725.9
Ausar Thompson23.824.924.7
Isaiah Stewart21.921.925.5
Daniss Jenkins19.316.518.3
Jaden Ivey18.818.819.4
Caris LeVert18.51917.6

Cade Cunningham has been dealing with an illness and a hip injury, which have limited his minutes, but neither appears to be overly serious. Tobias Harris has returned and immediately resumed his normal role, which has limited Isaiah Stewart‘s usage and value. You have to wonder if the Pistons would be better off trading Jaden Ivey since their rotation is so deep that he rarely plays.

Golden State Warriors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Stephen Curry27.428.130.7
Brandin Podziemski27.125.724.1
Will Richard26.722.818.4
Moses Moody24.624.923.5
Draymond Green24.524.625.3
Jonathan Kuminga21.121.121.1
De’Anthony Melton2120.822.2
Jimmy Butler III20.826.429.3
Buddy Hield2016.512.9

The biggest injury of the week was Jimmy Butler going down with a torn ACL. I covered that injury and the fallout for the Warriors in a video this week.

Houston Rockets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Kevin Durant38.538.438.3
Amen Thompson38.339.439.1
Jabari Smith Jr.3836.436.8
Alperen Sengun32.933.529.1
Steven Adams27.423.526.9
Josh Okogie22.220.315
Reed Sheppard21.821.422.2
Tari Eason19.819.826.1
Dorian Finney-Smith15.615.615.7

The Rockets had been operating at the status quo for a while, but Steven Adams is now likely to be sidelined for over a month with a severe ankle sprain. In the one game since that occurred, we saw Josh Okogie move back into the starting lineup, but Tari Eason played more minutes. We also saw Clint Capela only play 12 minutes, so he may not see the boost in time that many expected.

Indiana Pacers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Andrew Nembhard34.633.532.8
Pascal Siakam33.734.233.8
Aaron Nesmith30.431.131.8
Jarace Walker25.823.421.8
Johnny Furphy20.423.222.2
Jay Huff17.219.321.6
Quenton Jackson17.216.417.1

Isaiah Jackson returned from injury but is only averaging 11 minutes per game in his three games back. There’s just very little to be excited about or to discuss here.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Injury Report: Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards headline the list of sidelined stars
The Pacers, Lakers and Thunder are among the teams with lengthy injury reports at the halfway point of Week 2.

Los Angeles Clippers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
James Harden36.636.836.4
Kris Dunn32.928.529.9
Jordan Miller31.931.425.4
Ivica Zubac30.329.528.8
Kobe Sanders2826.523.6
John Collins24.926.730.6
Cam Christie20.816.711.6
Brook Lopez15.517.616.4

Kawhi Leonard has missed the last three games with a knee injury, which has allowed Jordan Miller to step up. Miller is averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals over his last seven games. That’s been a nice boost for the Clippers, but when it comes to on-court production, this is really just a two-man team with some rotating pieces around them.

Los Angeles Lakers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Luka Dončić34.734.636.2
LeBron James32.832.833.4
Marcus Smart27.128.630.6
Jake LaRavia24.729.432
Deandre Ayton23.827.528.4
Rui Hachimura22.920.920.9
Maxi Kleber20.720.79.5
Gabe Vincent19.117.317.3
Jarred Vanderbilt18.917.420.9

Austin Reaves is inching closer to a return, which would likely lead to a minutes hit for Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia. However, until that happens, this remains even more of a two-man team than the Clippers, with not one Lakers player in the top 135 in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks other than LeBron James and Luka Dončić.

Memphis Grizzlies

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jaren Jackson Jr.31.731.532.3
Ja Morant29.229.231
Santi Aldama27.729.428.9
Jock Landale26.827.324.8
Cedric Coward25.725.825.3
Cam Spencer21.925.125.2
Jaylen Wells21.322.725.4
GG Jackson20.218.319.9
Vince Williams Jr.19.420.420.7

Ja Morant returned from his calf injury, but the Grizzlies are still dealing with injuries to a few other players and sorting out a rotation that seems destined to be impacted by the trade deadline. I recorded a video this week going into all of it.

Miami Heat

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Norman Powell32.232.229.7
Jaime Jaquez Jr.29.630.124.3
Andrew Wiggins29.630.529.1
Bam Adebayo29.430.630.1
Pelle Larsson27.828.125.5
Davion Mitchell22.32125.5
Simone Fontecchio21.12012.4
Kasparas Jakučionis19.121.214.8
Kel’el Ware17.114.919.5

Kel’el Ware has been battling a hamstring injury, which has hurt his minutes and production. Tyler Herro is also dealing with a rib injury that will sideline him at least another week. That has led to plenty of minutes and production for Jaime Jaquez Jr. and a slight boost for Davion Mitchell.

Milwaukee Bucks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
AJ Green29.430.332.3
Ryan Rollins27.929.932.6
Giannis Antetokounmpo27.729.429.9
Bobby Portis27.125.123.8
Kyle Kuzma26.825.524.2
Kevin Porter Jr.25.629.634.8
Myles Turner25.224.926
Cole Anthony19.115.815.8

Man, does it seem like Giannis Antetokounmpo wants out. He’s taking the fewest shots that he’s ever taken. With Kevin Porter Jr. (oblique) also getting hurt again, we’re likely to see a lot of Ryan Rollins over the next few weeks. We could also see Gary Trent Jr. back in the rotation and/or Bobby Portis take on more work.

Minnesota Timberwolves

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Anthony Edwards39.73935.9
Julius Randle38.43633.7
Jaden McDaniels3735.333.1
Donte DiVincenzo36.435.533
Rudy Gobert30.930.231.6
Naz Reid21.72524.7
Mike Conley2119.116.9
Jaylen Clark12.312.813.5

The Timberwolves are pretty healthy right now, so there’s not much to say here, but I did record a video on just how good Anthony Edwards has been this season.

New Orleans Pelicans

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Trey Murphy III35.935.936.7
Saddiq Bey29.929.529.5
Zion Williamson26.127.929.2
Derik Queen25.924.626.5
Yves Missi25.62621.8
Micah Peavy24.420.220.6
Jordan Poole23.221.422.3
Jeremiah Fears20.623.625.1

Zion Williamson is dealing with an illness right now, and Herb Jones is still battling his ankle injury. Yet, no new players have really stepped up. Derik Queen is in a bit of a slump but remains a top 80 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks. There’s little else of note here.

New York Knicks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
OG Anunoby33.332.933.5
Jalen Brunson32.123.130.2
Mikal Bridges31.63332.7
Karl-Anthony Towns28.429.829.7
Miles McBride27.429.331.1
Josh Hart26.430.430.5
Mitchell Robinson18.318.521.3
Landry Shamet17.617.317.3

The Knicks are a bit of a mess right now, as I covered in a video this week. The good news is that Jalen Brunson returned from his ankle injury, and Landry Shamet made his return from a shoulder injury, so the team is healthy. Other than Josh Hart, who admitted he came back from his ankle injury early because the team was struggling. The biggest question surrounding the Knicks right now is whether or not they can win with Karl-Anthony Towns or if he needs to be moved at the deadline.

Oklahoma City Thunder

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander34.433.934.3
Chet Holmgren31.129.530.9
Luguentz Dort29.427.326
Aaron Wiggins29.125.924.8
Ajay Mitchell26.126.328.1
Cason Wallace23.823.324
Isaiah Joe2318.216.7
Kenrich Williams171614.8

The Thunder are not only dealing with an injury to Jalen Williams, which I discussed in a video this week, but Ajay Mitchell also got hurt on Wednesday night. With Alex Caruso also battling a groin injury, expect a lot of work for Aaron Wiggins, but the Thunder’s impressive depth is starting to be tested right now.

Orlando Magic

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Paolo Banchero37.538.536.1
Anthony Black36.236.733.6
Desmond Bane35.235.734
Wendell Carter Jr.30.832.430.4
Franz Wagner26.326.326.3
Noah Penda20.924.820.7
Goga Bitadze19.81717.3
Tristan da Silva19.620.622.1

Jalen Suggs is still inching closer to a return from a hip injury, but Franz Wagner returned late last week for the Magic’s game in Berlin, Germany. I covered the fallout from his return in a video last week.

Philadelphia 76ers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Tyrese Maxey40.537.538.1
VJ Edgecombe35.633.436.9
Joel Embiid33.231.832.1
Kelly Oubre Jr.31.730.227.4
Paul George30.329.531.7
Quentin Grimes26.123.227.9
Dominick Barlow22.920.420.3
Andre Drummond21.816.916.5
Adem Bona18.615.818.2

The 76ers are continuing to monitor minutes for Joel Embiid and Paul George as the two veterans recover from knee injuries. Good thing for Philadelphia that Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a bona fide star and the face of the franchise, as I covered in a video this week.

Phoenix Suns

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Devin Booker34.936.134.5
Dillon Brooks31.131.530.7
Grayson Allen28.728.726.2
Royce O’Neale27.428.729.1
Collin Gillespie27.328.527.9
Mark Williams24.225.324.2
Oso Ighodaro23.422.422.3
Jalen Green19.919.919.9
Jordan Goodwin1921.222.4

The Suns got Jalen Green back this week and are now playing Grayson Allen a full complement of minutes with him fully recovered from his own injury. My colleague, Noah Rubin, broke all of that down in a video this week.

Portland Trail Blazers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Toumani Camara33.633.735.2
Shaedon Sharpe32.231.931.5
Deni Avdija31.834.935.8
Donovan Clingan30.92930.6
Sidy Cissoko28.327.824.5
Caleb Love26.228.327.7
Jerami Grant22.422.422.4
Jrue Holiday20.119.319.3
Robert Williams III18.317.115.4

Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday are back, but Portland is continuing to monitor their minutes. That has allowed Caleb Love to remain in the rotation. Shaedon Sharpe has also had a nice month of January, and is averaging 23 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game over his last six games. That’s top 50 value in fantasy basketball.

Sacramento Kings

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
DeMar DeRozan34.435.435.1
Russell Westbrook33.133.933.5
Zach LaVine29.631.532
Malik Monk27.123.224.2
Dylan Cardwell2422.420
Maxime Raynaud20.922.224.8
Precious Achiuwa20.225.323.8
Nique Clifford19.618.118.6
Dennis Schröder1919.321.4
Domantas Sabonis18.419.319.3

Domantas Sabonis has returned, but the Kings are going to be cautious with his minutes as they look to keep him healthy and trade him at the deadline. One name to watch is Dylan Cardwell. He has entered the rotation and flashed some intriguing ability and skills on the glass. If the Kings do make some trades, he could see a big bump in minutes and usage.

San Antonio Spurs

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
De’Aaron Fox34.131.832.8
Julian Champagnie31.430.432.2
Stephon Castle31.331.231.2
Victor Wembanyama28.927.226.3
Keldon Johnson27.624.925.8
Harrison Barnes25.323.225.6
Dylan Harper2323.921.4
Luke Kornet21.721.123.2

Devin Vassell (thigh) remains out, and Luke Kornet is dealing with an adductor injury, so Julian Champagnie continues to see big minutes, and the Spurs are starting to increase Victor Wembanyama‘s playing time. This team operates through Wmeby, De’Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle, so those are really the only three names to know for fantasy purposes.

Toronto Raptors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Scottie Barnes35.33736.6
Brandon Ingram34.936.432.8
Immanuel Quickley32.632.633.6
Jamal Shead28.631.829.2
Sandro Mamukelashvili27.526.124
Collin Murray-Boyles24.630.831.4
Ochai Agbaji18.723.216.7
Gradey Dick18.222.418.8

RJ Barrett (ankle), Jakob Poeltl (back), and Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) remain sidelined. That has really just led to more usage for Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, who are both top 20 players over the last week. Sandro Mamukelashvili has also stepped up of late and has some value as long as Murray-Boyles remains out (which might not be long).

Utah Jazz

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Keyonte George36.834.634.2
Ace Bailey32.231.626.2
Brice Sensabaugh29.730.628.8
Kyle Filipowski29.427.822.3
Jusuf Nurkić28.628.630.1
Cody Williams26.728.525.3
Walter Clayton Jr.23.924.823.8
Isaiah Collier23.924.424.1
Kevin Love20.720.719.4

The Jazz injury list is long because tons of guys are listed as Questionable as the team rotates which players to give days off to in their quest to tank but not do it so obviously. That has led to more minutes and usage for Brice Sensabaugh, who has taken advantage of the opportunity and should continue to play big minutes with the stars resting.

Washington Wizards

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Bub Carrington38.336.132.3
Tre Johnson30.329.727.9
Kyshawn George29.729.628.6
Alex Sarr2925.626.5
Khris Middleton27.425.123.1
Justin Champagnie26.325.423.9
Jamir Watkins22.122.122.1
Will Riley18.720.518.4
Marvin Bagley III18.719.818.1

Bilal Coulibaly is hurt yet again, and Khris Middleton is battling an illness. This team is now driven by Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr, with Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson occasionally popping up for solid performances.