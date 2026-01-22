NBA Minutes Report: How Jimmy Butler’s injury, Domantas Sabonis’ return impacts minutes

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also extremely generous. Be sure to follow him to check out all of his baseball data as well.

Atlanta Hawks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jalen Johnson 38.2 36.6 36 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 33.9 32.8 33.4 Dyson Daniels 32.6 32.9 34.1 Onyeka Okongwu 31.4 32.9 33.2 CJ McCollum 25.8 26.6 26.2 Luke Kennard 19.5 19.3 21 Corey Kispert 18.8 19 18.2 Vít Krejčí 16.7 18.4 21.1 Zaccharie Risacher 28.7 Kristaps Porziņģis 20.9

The Hawks have been without Kristaps Porziņģis and Zaccharie Risacher for six games and will be without them for another week. I recorded a video this week discussing the Hawks’ rotation in the wake of that.

Boston Celtics

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jaylen Brown 34.1 33.1 35.2 Payton Pritchard 33.6 32.1 32.4 Derrick White 31.1 33.2 35.4 Sam Hauser 28.4 29.5 27.8 Neemias Queta 26.8 26.4 25.5 Anfernee Simons 23.6 25.9 25.3 Baylor Scheierman 20.3 17.3 14.5 Jordan Walsh 14.5 17.8 17.5 Luka Garza 14.4 17.5 19.6

It’s just lather, rinse, repeat with the Celtics this season. Sam Hauser is now seeing the majority of the minutes at power forward, but that spot has been a rotation all season. I should note that Neemias Queta is a top 100 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks, averaging 12 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.6 blocks over his last seven games.

Brooklyn Nets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Michael Porter Jr. 31.1 31.5 32.9 Nic Claxton 28 28.4 27.6 Noah Clowney 27.1 28.1 29.3 Drake Powell 25 24.7 21.8 Nolan Traore 22.2 22.8 21.5 Day’Ron Sharpe 21.6 20.3 22.6 Terance Mann 21.6 19.7 22.6 Ziaire Williams 21.4 21.4 22.4 Egor Dëmin 21.4 22.7 25.5 Cam Thomas 19.8 22 22.5

The Nets scored just 66 points against the Knicks on Wednesday. 66 points in a full NBA game. Woof. This team is fully healthy as well. After a strong stretch, Egor Dëmin has come back down to Earth, and the Nets are simply rotating too many players to get much value out of most of them.

Charlotte Hornets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Brandon Miller 29.3 32.1 29.9 Kon Knueppel 29.1 31 29.6 Moussa Diabaté 26.9 29.8 29.8 Miles Bridges 26.3 29.3 30.3 Sion James 23.7 21.3 23.3 Grant Williams 21.6 17.4 16.7 Ryan Kalkbrenner 20.9 18.2 19.1 LaMelo Ball 20.9 24.7 25 Collin Sexton 19.8 18.4 19.5

The Hornets are pretty healthy now, but they have decided to limit LaMelo Ball‘s minutes in recent games to help him through a few bumps and bruises. In fact, he’s even come off the bench recently ahead of back-to-backs. It’s unclear how long this will last, but it’s a situation worth monitoring. Moussa Diabaté has also seen his fantasy value take a hit since Ryan Kalkbrenner returned to cut into his minutes, but that shouldn’t have been a surprise.

Chicago Bulls

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Coby White 31.2 30.9 29.6 Nikola Vučević 31 32.2 32.8 Jalen Smith 29.8 28.5 25.1 Matas Buzelis 29.8 28.9 29.8 Tre Jones 26.6 26.6 27.1 Ayo Dosunmu 26.3 25.9 26.3 Isaac Okoro 24.6 26.5 26.8 Kevin Huerter 22.9 23.4 24.5

Josh Giddey (hamstring) remains out but could return over the weekend or next week. That could impact Tre Jones’ value, but Jones has been a top 55 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks, averaging 15 points, 7.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in six games. He’s worth playing until Giddey returns. Patrick Williams is also dealing with an ankle sprain, which has led to more minutes for Jalen Smith, who has been a top 100 player over the last two weeks. I’d love to see Ayo Dosunmu traded to a place where he can play a bit more.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Donovan Mitchell 37.1 35.7 35 Evan Mobley 34.3 34.2 34.1 Jaylon Tyson 33.8 30.4 27.3 Jarrett Allen 32.1 30.9 30.7 De’Andre Hunter 23.2 21.8 22.9 Dean Wade 21.8 21.8 17.3 Nae’Qwan Tomlin 21.6 21.1 18.7 Craig Porter Jr. 20.6 19.1 21

Sam Merrill and Darius Garland remain out, which has led to more minutes for Jaylon Tyson and Dean Wade, who returned from an injury of his own. Tyson has been a fringe top 100 player, and Garland is expected to miss at least another week, which should help Tyson maintain his value. Wade played 16 minutes in his return and then 27 minutes in his second game, so he’s likely to play near 30 minutes a game in the coming weeks.

Dallas Mavericks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Max Christie 30.5 31.8 31.8 Naji Marshall 28.8 31.3 30.5 Cooper Flagg 27.8 25.8 31.2 Dwight Powell 26.4 26.6 22.3 Caleb Martin 24.6 21.3 16.5 Ryan Nembhard 21.8 20.6 20.1 Moussa Cisse 21.6 19.1 19.2 Klay Thompson 21.5 22.9 22.6 Brandon Williams 20.9 22.1 21.4

Cooper Flagg returned this week after missing two games, but Daniel Gafford has been battling an ankle injury, which has led to more minutes for Moussa Cisse and Dwight Powell. None of the big men are worth chasing other than Naji Marshall, who is at the center of some trade rumors and could be dealt into a bench role on a contender soon.

Denver Nuggets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Peyton Watson 34 34.4 35.5 Jamal Murray 33.5 35.2 36.1 Spencer Jones 32.4 30.4 28.4 Aaron Gordon 31.9 30.8 28 Jalen Pickett 27.5 27.8 28.6 Tim Hardaway Jr. 26.6 29.6 29.9 DaRon Holmes II 25.8 15.2 15.9 Bruce Brown 21.5 22.5 23.7 Hunter Tyson 20.9 11.8 16.6

The Nuggets’ injury list is incredibly long. Cameron Johnson remains out indefinitely, but Jonas Valanciunas and Christian Braun could both return this weekend, while Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are managing bumps and bruises that don’t figure to keep them out long. Peyton Watson has been incredible in the interim, averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks in the last seven games, which is top 40 value in fantasy basketball.

Detroit Pistons

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cade Cunningham 30.8 33.3 34.1 Jalen Duren 27.8 28 26.3 Tobias Harris 27.7 27.9 23.5 Duncan Robinson 27.7 27.7 25.9 Ausar Thompson 23.8 24.9 24.7 Isaiah Stewart 21.9 21.9 25.5 Daniss Jenkins 19.3 16.5 18.3 Jaden Ivey 18.8 18.8 19.4 Caris LeVert 18.5 19 17.6

Cade Cunningham has been dealing with an illness and a hip injury, which have limited his minutes, but neither appears to be overly serious. Tobias Harris has returned and immediately resumed his normal role, which has limited Isaiah Stewart‘s usage and value. You have to wonder if the Pistons would be better off trading Jaden Ivey since their rotation is so deep that he rarely plays.

Golden State Warriors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Stephen Curry 27.4 28.1 30.7 Brandin Podziemski 27.1 25.7 24.1 Will Richard 26.7 22.8 18.4 Moses Moody 24.6 24.9 23.5 Draymond Green 24.5 24.6 25.3 Jonathan Kuminga 21.1 21.1 21.1 De’Anthony Melton 21 20.8 22.2 Jimmy Butler III 20.8 26.4 29.3 Buddy Hield 20 16.5 12.9

The biggest injury of the week was Jimmy Butler going down with a torn ACL. I covered that injury and the fallout for the Warriors in a video this week.

Houston Rockets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kevin Durant 38.5 38.4 38.3 Amen Thompson 38.3 39.4 39.1 Jabari Smith Jr. 38 36.4 36.8 Alperen Sengun 32.9 33.5 29.1 Steven Adams 27.4 23.5 26.9 Josh Okogie 22.2 20.3 15 Reed Sheppard 21.8 21.4 22.2 Tari Eason 19.8 19.8 26.1 Dorian Finney-Smith 15.6 15.6 15.7

The Rockets had been operating at the status quo for a while, but Steven Adams is now likely to be sidelined for over a month with a severe ankle sprain. In the one game since that occurred, we saw Josh Okogie move back into the starting lineup, but Tari Eason played more minutes. We also saw Clint Capela only play 12 minutes, so he may not see the boost in time that many expected.

Indiana Pacers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Andrew Nembhard 34.6 33.5 32.8 Pascal Siakam 33.7 34.2 33.8 Aaron Nesmith 30.4 31.1 31.8 Jarace Walker 25.8 23.4 21.8 Johnny Furphy 20.4 23.2 22.2 Jay Huff 17.2 19.3 21.6 Quenton Jackson 17.2 16.4 17.1

Isaiah Jackson returned from injury but is only averaging 11 minutes per game in his three games back. There’s just very little to be excited about or to discuss here.

Los Angeles Clippers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 James Harden 36.6 36.8 36.4 Kris Dunn 32.9 28.5 29.9 Jordan Miller 31.9 31.4 25.4 Ivica Zubac 30.3 29.5 28.8 Kobe Sanders 28 26.5 23.6 John Collins 24.9 26.7 30.6 Cam Christie 20.8 16.7 11.6 Brook Lopez 15.5 17.6 16.4

Kawhi Leonard has missed the last three games with a knee injury, which has allowed Jordan Miller to step up. Miller is averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals over his last seven games. That’s been a nice boost for the Clippers, but when it comes to on-court production, this is really just a two-man team with some rotating pieces around them.

Los Angeles Lakers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Luka Dončić 34.7 34.6 36.2 LeBron James 32.8 32.8 33.4 Marcus Smart 27.1 28.6 30.6 Jake LaRavia 24.7 29.4 32 Deandre Ayton 23.8 27.5 28.4 Rui Hachimura 22.9 20.9 20.9 Maxi Kleber 20.7 20.7 9.5 Gabe Vincent 19.1 17.3 17.3 Jarred Vanderbilt 18.9 17.4 20.9

Austin Reaves is inching closer to a return, which would likely lead to a minutes hit for Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia. However, until that happens, this remains even more of a two-man team than the Clippers, with not one Lakers player in the top 135 in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks other than LeBron James and Luka Dončić.

Memphis Grizzlies

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jaren Jackson Jr. 31.7 31.5 32.3 Ja Morant 29.2 29.2 31 Santi Aldama 27.7 29.4 28.9 Jock Landale 26.8 27.3 24.8 Cedric Coward 25.7 25.8 25.3 Cam Spencer 21.9 25.1 25.2 Jaylen Wells 21.3 22.7 25.4 GG Jackson 20.2 18.3 19.9 Vince Williams Jr. 19.4 20.4 20.7

Ja Morant returned from his calf injury, but the Grizzlies are still dealing with injuries to a few other players and sorting out a rotation that seems destined to be impacted by the trade deadline. I recorded a video this week going into all of it.

Miami Heat

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Norman Powell 32.2 32.2 29.7 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 29.6 30.1 24.3 Andrew Wiggins 29.6 30.5 29.1 Bam Adebayo 29.4 30.6 30.1 Pelle Larsson 27.8 28.1 25.5 Davion Mitchell 22.3 21 25.5 Simone Fontecchio 21.1 20 12.4 Kasparas Jakučionis 19.1 21.2 14.8 Kel’el Ware 17.1 14.9 19.5

Kel’el Ware has been battling a hamstring injury, which has hurt his minutes and production. Tyler Herro is also dealing with a rib injury that will sideline him at least another week. That has led to plenty of minutes and production for Jaime Jaquez Jr. and a slight boost for Davion Mitchell.

Milwaukee Bucks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 AJ Green 29.4 30.3 32.3 Ryan Rollins 27.9 29.9 32.6 Giannis Antetokounmpo 27.7 29.4 29.9 Bobby Portis 27.1 25.1 23.8 Kyle Kuzma 26.8 25.5 24.2 Kevin Porter Jr. 25.6 29.6 34.8 Myles Turner 25.2 24.9 26 Cole Anthony 19.1 15.8 15.8

Man, does it seem like Giannis Antetokounmpo wants out. He’s taking the fewest shots that he’s ever taken. With Kevin Porter Jr. (oblique) also getting hurt again, we’re likely to see a lot of Ryan Rollins over the next few weeks. We could also see Gary Trent Jr. back in the rotation and/or Bobby Portis take on more work.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Anthony Edwards 39.7 39 35.9 Julius Randle 38.4 36 33.7 Jaden McDaniels 37 35.3 33.1 Donte DiVincenzo 36.4 35.5 33 Rudy Gobert 30.9 30.2 31.6 Naz Reid 21.7 25 24.7 Mike Conley 21 19.1 16.9 Jaylen Clark 12.3 12.8 13.5

The Timberwolves are pretty healthy right now, so there’s not much to say here, but I did record a video on just how good Anthony Edwards has been this season.

New Orleans Pelicans

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Trey Murphy III 35.9 35.9 36.7 Saddiq Bey 29.9 29.5 29.5 Zion Williamson 26.1 27.9 29.2 Derik Queen 25.9 24.6 26.5 Yves Missi 25.6 26 21.8 Micah Peavy 24.4 20.2 20.6 Jordan Poole 23.2 21.4 22.3 Jeremiah Fears 20.6 23.6 25.1

Zion Williamson is dealing with an illness right now, and Herb Jones is still battling his ankle injury. Yet, no new players have really stepped up. Derik Queen is in a bit of a slump but remains a top 80 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks. There’s little else of note here.

New York Knicks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 OG Anunoby 33.3 32.9 33.5 Jalen Brunson 32.1 23.1 30.2 Mikal Bridges 31.6 33 32.7 Karl-Anthony Towns 28.4 29.8 29.7 Miles McBride 27.4 29.3 31.1 Josh Hart 26.4 30.4 30.5 Mitchell Robinson 18.3 18.5 21.3 Landry Shamet 17.6 17.3 17.3

The Knicks are a bit of a mess right now, as I covered in a video this week. The good news is that Jalen Brunson returned from his ankle injury, and Landry Shamet made his return from a shoulder injury, so the team is healthy. Other than Josh Hart, who admitted he came back from his ankle injury early because the team was struggling. The biggest question surrounding the Knicks right now is whether or not they can win with Karl-Anthony Towns or if he needs to be moved at the deadline.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 34.4 33.9 34.3 Chet Holmgren 31.1 29.5 30.9 Luguentz Dort 29.4 27.3 26 Aaron Wiggins 29.1 25.9 24.8 Ajay Mitchell 26.1 26.3 28.1 Cason Wallace 23.8 23.3 24 Isaiah Joe 23 18.2 16.7 Kenrich Williams 17 16 14.8

The Thunder are not only dealing with an injury to Jalen Williams, which I discussed in a video this week, but Ajay Mitchell also got hurt on Wednesday night. With Alex Caruso also battling a groin injury, expect a lot of work for Aaron Wiggins, but the Thunder’s impressive depth is starting to be tested right now.

Orlando Magic

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Paolo Banchero 37.5 38.5 36.1 Anthony Black 36.2 36.7 33.6 Desmond Bane 35.2 35.7 34 Wendell Carter Jr. 30.8 32.4 30.4 Franz Wagner 26.3 26.3 26.3 Noah Penda 20.9 24.8 20.7 Goga Bitadze 19.8 17 17.3 Tristan da Silva 19.6 20.6 22.1

Jalen Suggs is still inching closer to a return from a hip injury, but Franz Wagner returned late last week for the Magic’s game in Berlin, Germany. I covered the fallout from his return in a video last week.

Philadelphia 76ers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Tyrese Maxey 40.5 37.5 38.1 VJ Edgecombe 35.6 33.4 36.9 Joel Embiid 33.2 31.8 32.1 Kelly Oubre Jr. 31.7 30.2 27.4 Paul George 30.3 29.5 31.7 Quentin Grimes 26.1 23.2 27.9 Dominick Barlow 22.9 20.4 20.3 Andre Drummond 21.8 16.9 16.5 Adem Bona 18.6 15.8 18.2

The 76ers are continuing to monitor minutes for Joel Embiid and Paul George as the two veterans recover from knee injuries. Good thing for Philadelphia that Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a bona fide star and the face of the franchise, as I covered in a video this week.

Phoenix Suns

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Devin Booker 34.9 36.1 34.5 Dillon Brooks 31.1 31.5 30.7 Grayson Allen 28.7 28.7 26.2 Royce O’Neale 27.4 28.7 29.1 Collin Gillespie 27.3 28.5 27.9 Mark Williams 24.2 25.3 24.2 Oso Ighodaro 23.4 22.4 22.3 Jalen Green 19.9 19.9 19.9 Jordan Goodwin 19 21.2 22.4

The Suns got Jalen Green back this week and are now playing Grayson Allen a full complement of minutes with him fully recovered from his own injury. My colleague, Noah Rubin, broke all of that down in a video this week.

Portland Trail Blazers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Toumani Camara 33.6 33.7 35.2 Shaedon Sharpe 32.2 31.9 31.5 Deni Avdija 31.8 34.9 35.8 Donovan Clingan 30.9 29 30.6 Sidy Cissoko 28.3 27.8 24.5 Caleb Love 26.2 28.3 27.7 Jerami Grant 22.4 22.4 22.4 Jrue Holiday 20.1 19.3 19.3 Robert Williams III 18.3 17.1 15.4

Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday are back, but Portland is continuing to monitor their minutes. That has allowed Caleb Love to remain in the rotation. Shaedon Sharpe has also had a nice month of January, and is averaging 23 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game over his last six games. That’s top 50 value in fantasy basketball.

Sacramento Kings

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 DeMar DeRozan 34.4 35.4 35.1 Russell Westbrook 33.1 33.9 33.5 Zach LaVine 29.6 31.5 32 Malik Monk 27.1 23.2 24.2 Dylan Cardwell 24 22.4 20 Maxime Raynaud 20.9 22.2 24.8 Precious Achiuwa 20.2 25.3 23.8 Nique Clifford 19.6 18.1 18.6 Dennis Schröder 19 19.3 21.4 Domantas Sabonis 18.4 19.3 19.3

Domantas Sabonis has returned, but the Kings are going to be cautious with his minutes as they look to keep him healthy and trade him at the deadline. One name to watch is Dylan Cardwell. He has entered the rotation and flashed some intriguing ability and skills on the glass. If the Kings do make some trades, he could see a big bump in minutes and usage.

San Antonio Spurs

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 De’Aaron Fox 34.1 31.8 32.8 Julian Champagnie 31.4 30.4 32.2 Stephon Castle 31.3 31.2 31.2 Victor Wembanyama 28.9 27.2 26.3 Keldon Johnson 27.6 24.9 25.8 Harrison Barnes 25.3 23.2 25.6 Dylan Harper 23 23.9 21.4 Luke Kornet 21.7 21.1 23.2

Devin Vassell (thigh) remains out, and Luke Kornet is dealing with an adductor injury, so Julian Champagnie continues to see big minutes, and the Spurs are starting to increase Victor Wembanyama‘s playing time. This team operates through Wmeby, De’Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle, so those are really the only three names to know for fantasy purposes.

Toronto Raptors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Scottie Barnes 35.3 37 36.6 Brandon Ingram 34.9 36.4 32.8 Immanuel Quickley 32.6 32.6 33.6 Jamal Shead 28.6 31.8 29.2 Sandro Mamukelashvili 27.5 26.1 24 Collin Murray-Boyles 24.6 30.8 31.4 Ochai Agbaji 18.7 23.2 16.7 Gradey Dick 18.2 22.4 18.8

RJ Barrett (ankle), Jakob Poeltl (back), and Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) remain sidelined. That has really just led to more usage for Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, who are both top 20 players over the last week. Sandro Mamukelashvili has also stepped up of late and has some value as long as Murray-Boyles remains out (which might not be long).

Utah Jazz

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Keyonte George 36.8 34.6 34.2 Ace Bailey 32.2 31.6 26.2 Brice Sensabaugh 29.7 30.6 28.8 Kyle Filipowski 29.4 27.8 22.3 Jusuf Nurkić 28.6 28.6 30.1 Cody Williams 26.7 28.5 25.3 Walter Clayton Jr. 23.9 24.8 23.8 Isaiah Collier 23.9 24.4 24.1 Kevin Love 20.7 20.7 19.4

The Jazz injury list is long because tons of guys are listed as Questionable as the team rotates which players to give days off to in their quest to tank but not do it so obviously. That has led to more minutes and usage for Brice Sensabaugh, who has taken advantage of the opportunity and should continue to play big minutes with the stars resting.

Washington Wizards

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Bub Carrington 38.3 36.1 32.3 Tre Johnson 30.3 29.7 27.9 Kyshawn George 29.7 29.6 28.6 Alex Sarr 29 25.6 26.5 Khris Middleton 27.4 25.1 23.1 Justin Champagnie 26.3 25.4 23.9 Jamir Watkins 22.1 22.1 22.1 Will Riley 18.7 20.5 18.4 Marvin Bagley III 18.7 19.8 18.1

Bilal Coulibaly is hurt yet again, and Khris Middleton is battling an illness. This team is now driven by Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr, with Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson occasionally popping up for solid performances.