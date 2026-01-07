Victor Wembanyama returns from knee injury, scores 30 off bench, but sits at end of Spurs loss to Grizzlies

Missing just two games following a hyperextension of his knee, Victor Wembanyama was back on the court Tuesday night and dropped 30, but had to miss the end of a loss to Memphis because of his minutes limit.

Spurs fans — and hoops fans everywhere — held their breath after Wembanyama hyperextended his knee, something that usually results in missing considerable time with bone bruises or ligament damage, such as with Nikola Jokic. But two games later, there was Wemby on the court pregame doing things that have you shaking your head, even in warm-ups.

Still trying to figure out how Wemby can do this 😲pic.twitter.com/wp0CHGPllv — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2026

Wembanyama started the game on the bench but entered the game midway through the first quarter, and from there on put up 30 points with five boards in just 21 minutes of playing time.

Despite the loss, Wemby shined tonight ‼️



30 PTS (19 in 2H)

10-20 FGM pic.twitter.com/vjrvJW9BOE — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2026

That minutes limit came into play in the fourth quarter, when Wembanyama was subbed out with 3:45 remaining and the Spurs up by one. After some back and forth and a couple of buckets from De’Aaron Fox (who was ice cold most of the night), the Grizzlies Cam Spencer scored the final five points of the game to give Memphis the 106-105 victory. Spencer finished the night with 21 points.

Before the game, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson essentially said part of the Spurs’ job was to protect the competitive Wembanyama from himself — he wanted to come back earlier, but the team is thinking long term.

“I do know his long-term health and making sure we keep that kid from himself in terms of his competitiveness [is a priority],” Johnson said. “We want him to be healthy for years, not for just trying to win the next couple of games.”

Santi Aldama’s block of a Fox 15-footer sealed the win, and that snapped the Grizzlies’ four-game losing streak.