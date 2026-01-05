Clippers’ wing Derrick Jones Jr. suffers Grade 2 MCL sprain, to be re-evaluated in six weeks

In November, the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown collided with Derrick Jones Jr. and left the Clippers wing with a Grade 2 sprain of his right MCL, which ended up costing him 17 games.

Saturday night, four games after Jones’ return, the Celtics’ Payton Pritchard collided with Jones’ same right knee going for a loose ball, causing an injury that forced Jones to leave the game. Jones has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain on the same knee and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, the Clippers announced. He likely returns just after the All-Star Game.

While that’s not good news, it’s also not the worst-case scenario.

Jones has been part of why things have been working for the Clippers of late. He is averaging a career-best 10.4 points a game while shooting 40% from 3-point range.

Jones joins other Clippers wings Bradley Beal and Bogdan Bogdanovic as out when the Clippers host the Warriors as part of Peacock NBA Monday this week.