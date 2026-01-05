Mavericks, Rockets to head to Macao, China, for two preseason games next fall

The NBA is sending the next generation of stars — Cooper Flagg and Amen Thompson among them — to help win over fans in China next fall.

The NBA China Games 2026 will feature the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets in two preseason games (Oct. 9 and 11) at The Venetian Arena in Macao, the league announced Monday. In addition to the games, the league will host interactive fan events, including NBA House and NBA Fan Day, as well as youth basketball clinics.

The NBA returned to China before the start of this season after a five-year absence in the wake of Daryl Morey tweeting support of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong (and the feeling in China was that the league did not come down on him hard enough for that).

“The games in Macao earlier this season showed how much passion and enthusiasm there is for the NBA among fans in China and across Asia,” NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum said in a released statement. “We look forward to welcoming the Mavericks and Rockets to Macao and to once again engaging fans, aspiring players and the local community through the games and surrounding events.”

These teams were chosen for a few reasons. One is that both teams are up-and-coming in the league and feature the next generation of stars, a trend the league is increasingly promoting (even if it feels like it was late to that game). Additionally, the Rockets have long had strong ties to China, dating back to Yao Ming’s time with the team. In the case of the Mavericks, their owners — the Adelson family — also own Sands China, which owns and operates the Venetian hotel/casino where the game is being played.

“The success of The NBA China Games 2025 demonstrated the strength of the NBA in creating fan engagement and exciting experiences around the globe,” said Patrick Dumont, the governor of the Dallas Mavericks as well as CEO of the Las Vegas Sands. “The NBA China Games 2026 will be another great opportunity to showcase the league, its world-class athletes and the excitement it brings.”

This matchup brings significant star power to China, including Kevin Durant of the Rockets and international star Alperen Sengun. Dallas currently has Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis on the roster, but league sources expect some changes before next season as the team pivots to building around Flagg.