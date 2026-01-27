2026 NBA Rising Stars Game draft: Live updates, official announcement, who is on Team Carmelo, Team McGrady

We know the 21 NBA rookies and sophomores competing in the Rising Stars Challenge All-Star Friday night in Los Angeles next month.

We certainly know the three Hall of Famers who will be coaching those teams: Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady. Those three, not so coincidentally, make up three-quarters of the NBA Showtime crew at NBC Sports.

What we find out Tuesday night is which players will be on which teams — a live, schoolyard-style draft of the rosters is happening on NBC and Peacock. We will be updating this live as the picks are made from the Showtime studio in Stamford, Conn.

• The Rising Stars game will take place starting at 9 p.m. ET, Friday night, Feb. 13, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. — less than a mile down the road from the (now) Kia Forum where Magic Johnson and the Showtime Lakers once held court.

• Those three teams will enter a mini-tournament (more on the format below). That fourth team is made up of G League players and will be coached by former NBA player and NBC analyst Austin Rivers. That team is:

Sean East II (Salt Lake City Stars)

Ron Harper Jr. (Maine Celtics)

David Jones Garcia (Austin Spurs)

Yanic Konan Niederhäuser (San Diego Clippers)

Alijah Martin (Raptors 905)

Tristen Newton (Rio Grande Valley Vipers)

Yang Hansen (Rip City Remix)

Rising Stars Game format

The Rising Stars Game will follow last year’s format that led to some entertaining basketball: Those 21 rookies and sophomores listed above will be drafted by the Hall of Famers into three teams of seven players each, with G League players forming the fourth team.

Those four teams will play in a mini-tournament with two semi-final games to 40 — no time limit, it’s just first to score 40. The winners of those first two matchups will face off in a championship game to 25.

How to Watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock

Every moment of NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles — Friday’s Rising Stars game on Feb. 13, All-Star Saturday Night, including the 3-point Contest and Dunk Contest on Feb. 14, and the All-Star Game itself on Feb. 15 — will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.