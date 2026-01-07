 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Penn State
Cason leads No. 2 Michigan to 74-72 win over Penn State
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Louisville
Cameron Boozer scores 27, hot-shooting No. 6 Duke rallies past No. 20 Louisville 84-73
Syndication: Gainesville Sun
Newly unranked Florida pulls away from No. 18 Georgia late and wins 92-77

Top Clips

nbc_nba_miamin_260106(2).jpg
Highlights: Timberwolves put Heat on ice at home
nbc_nba_reidintv_260106.jpg
Reid: MIN put a ‘full 48 together’ against Heat
nbc_nba_miamimin_digitalhit_260106.jpg
T’Wolves dominate Heat with ‘total team effort’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Penn State
Cason leads No. 2 Michigan to 74-72 win over Penn State
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Louisville
Cameron Boozer scores 27, hot-shooting No. 6 Duke rallies past No. 20 Louisville 84-73
Syndication: Gainesville Sun
Newly unranked Florida pulls away from No. 18 Georgia late and wins 92-77

Top Clips

nbc_nba_miamin_260106(2).jpg
Highlights: Timberwolves put Heat on ice at home
nbc_nba_reidintv_260106.jpg
Reid: MIN put a ‘full 48 together’ against Heat
nbc_nba_miamimin_digitalhit_260106.jpg
T’Wolves dominate Heat with ‘total team effort’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Kings’ Keegan Murray to miss 3-4 weeks due to left ankle sprain

  
Published January 6, 2026 11:16 PM

A season that has been tough for both the Sacramento Kings and Keegan Murray just got a little rougher.

Murray left in the third quarter of Sunday night’s loss to Milwaukee and now an MRI has revealed a left ankle sprain and the wing will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, the Kings announced.

It’s been an injury-plagued season for Murray, who missed the first month of the season following surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. Murray also missed a few games in December with a calf strain.

In the 19 games he has played, he has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise gloomy season in Sacramento, averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds, although he has struggled with his shot, hitting just 27.2% from beyond the arc.

Against the Mavericks on Tuesday night Zach LaVine — the target of a lot of trade rumors — moved back into the starting lineup taking Murray’s spot. Expect Keon Ellis — also mentioned in many trade rumors – and rookie Nique Clifford to get more run as well.

Mentions
SAC_Murray_Keegan.jpg Keegan Murray