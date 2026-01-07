Kings’ Keegan Murray to miss 3-4 weeks due to left ankle sprain

A season that has been tough for both the Sacramento Kings and Keegan Murray just got a little rougher.

Murray left in the third quarter of Sunday night’s loss to Milwaukee and now an MRI has revealed a left ankle sprain and the wing will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, the Kings announced.

It’s been an injury-plagued season for Murray, who missed the first month of the season following surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. Murray also missed a few games in December with a calf strain.

In the 19 games he has played, he has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise gloomy season in Sacramento, averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds, although he has struggled with his shot, hitting just 27.2% from beyond the arc.

Against the Mavericks on Tuesday night Zach LaVine — the target of a lot of trade rumors — moved back into the starting lineup taking Murray’s spot. Expect Keon Ellis — also mentioned in many trade rumors – and rookie Nique Clifford to get more run as well.